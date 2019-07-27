

Matt Grace was also used to open a game in 2017, and hurled 4 1/3 shutout innings while allowing just two hits. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Washington Nationals Manager Dave Martinez wrestled with the idea for five or six days. He considered the upcoming opponents and their lineups and his pitching staff. Eventually, he settled on the right pitcher, Matt Grace, and team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and unveiled his plan on Saturday morning.

Instead of starter Joe Ross taking the mound in the first inning on Saturday afternoon, it’ll be Grace. Martinez didn’t call Grace “an opener,” though that’s essentially what the left-hander will be.

“If we were ever going to do something like this, looking at that [Dodgers] lineup, they’re very left-handed heavy, it’s the perfect opportunity,” Martinez said. “I told [Grace], ‘Go as long as you can go. I’ll keep an eye on you.’ He was all for it, he was excited about it.”

[Another eighth-inning bullpen meltdown dooms the Nationals to a 4-2 loss]

One of the reasons Martinez felt comfortable employing the opener approach is because when Grace is at his best, he fares just as well against righties as lefties. Grace has also done this before. In August of 2017, Manager Dusty Baker sent Grace out to start in San Diego against the Padres. The left-hander delivered 4 ⅓ innings of shutout ball on two hits. Martinez joked that he’d take a repeat performance.

The manager did not commit to any length for the start. If the situation arises where the Nationals could pinch-hit early to squeak a run across against Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw, they’ll do it. The Nationals understand the value of a run against the Dodgers because, in Friday night’s 4-2 loss, they struggled to scratch ace Hyun-Jin Ryu and lost in large part because of the 12 runners they left on base.

[Dodgers’ Hyun-Jin Ryu adds to his NL Cy Young case in win over Nationals]

At some point, Ross will enter the game, Martinez said, but he doesn’t want Grace to worry about when he’s coming out.

“Just go out there and get outs,” Martinez said. “We’ve got a lot of confidence in Matt, otherwise we wouldn’t be doing this. It’s going to work out good for us.”

Dodgers (68-37)

Alex Verdugo, LF

Justin Turner, 3B

A.J. Pollock, CF

Cody Bellinger, RF

Max Muncy, 2B

Corey Seager, SS

Will Smith, C

Joc Pederson, 1B

Clayton Kershaw, LHP

Nationals (55-48)

Trea Turner, SS

Adam Eaton, RF

Anthony Rendon, 3B

Juan Soto, LF

Howie Kendrick, 1B

Brian Dozier, 2B

Yan Gomes, C

Matt Grace, LHP

Victor Robles, CF