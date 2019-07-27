

Washington Redskins running back Samaje Perine is looking to significantly surpass his eight-carry total in 2018. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

RICHMOND — Last fall there were many Sundays on which Samaje Perine arrived at FedEx Field and didn’t know if he’d dress, let alone take a handoff. Usually, he did neither. As a second-year tailback with the Washington Redskins, he got just eight rushing attempts in 2018, running for 32 yards. Time and again, he tried to just shrug it off.

Yet despite his minimal production and playing time, he’s not lost amid the hubbub over fellow running backs Adrian Peterson and Derrius Guice. Redskins Coach Jay Gruden has called Perine one of the team’s top offensive performers. While Perine’s ball security was suspect last year, Gruden has referenced and boasted about him for months.

As the first week of training camp continues, Gruden repeatedly says he hasn’t given Perine a fair share of carries. This is significant because, unlikely as it sounds, Gruden makes it seem Perine has a chance to contribute to one of the Redskins’ most crowded areas: running back. Whether Perine has the skill, ball security or simple good luck to make the most out of this opportunity remains to be seen.

“Samaje had a tough road playing behind Adrian (Peterson) last year,” Gruden said. “I think he’s a young back, with a great talent skill set, powerful. I haven’t gotten him the reps. That’s on me, mostly.

“He’s grown his body and gotten stronger and stronger and faster. He’s got a better grasp of the offense as well. It’s not like he’s a 10-year veteran now. He hasn’t played a whole lot either, but he’s getting a better feel for it, too.”

A number of factors are working against Perine. The overall value of the running back position is declining in today’s NFL. There were fewer rushing attempts per game last year than at any point in NFL history. In Washington, there is Peterson and now a healthy Guice. And this week, Gruden noted that longevity isn’t high at the running back position. Never has been.

So far, Perine is known as a power back with enormous strength. This may explain why he could weave his way into the backfield in short-yardage situations.

“I continue to work my butt off and continue to do what I have to do to play somewhere,” Perine said. “I already got my feet wet now. Now it’s go time, hitting the ground running. There’s no learning curve.”



Perine has played sparingly last year with the Redskins after getting 175 rushing attempts in 2017. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The native of Jackson, Ala. starred at Oklahoma from 2014-16. Several college teammates knew him as the strongest player in the program, a guy who set records in the weight room and once lifted a car to help someone change a tire. The Redskins selected in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

At 23, Perine became a father in March. Quiet, reserved, even shy — he is a blend of personal humility and strength and power on the field.

Late Friday morning, he walked off the practice field. No fans called his name for an autograph. On his way inside to the team facility, he bowed his head. Speaking softly, he said he wants to compete for carries, however few may actually be available to him. He’s not assertive and doesn’t generate a lot of noise in the locker room.

“I’m quiet, you know?” his voice trailing off. He didn’t have much to say.

Because he is thoughtful and introverted, Perine decided to “get out there a bit” and spearhead a movement inspiring kids to get outside and exercise. He prefers to let his play talk for him, though he hasn’t played all that much. Asked about the uncertainty of whether he’ll dress for games, he said, “At first, it’s (tough)."

“Once you get that out of your head and realize that you’ve done everything you can do,” he said, “it’s out of your hands at that point … I always tend to look on the bright side of things. That’s all I can do.”

For the Redskins, Peterson is back after surpassing the 1,000-yard plateau for the eighth time in his career. Guice, a second-round pick in 2018, is unproven but promising. There’s also Chris Thompson, an elite all-purpose back, plus Byron Marshall and Bryce Love, the 2017 Heisman Trophy finalist recovering from a torn ACL sustained last December.

Somewhere in that growing pile of backs, there’s Perine — focused on finding opportunities, wherever they may be. Focused on belonging.

