

Gerardo Parra decided not to slide in the seventh inning against the Dodgers on Friday, figuring that catcher Russell Martin gave him no path. (ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/REX (10348199t) (Erik S Lesser/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

The Washington Nationals were rallying in the seventh inning Friday night and Adam Eaton had just lofted a single into left. And Gerardo Parra was barreling toward home plate, until he wasn’t.

Parra, the Nationals’ utility-outfielder-turned-cult-hero, represented the go-ahead run in a tight game. But he slowed up ahead of Russell Martin, figuring the Los Angeles Dodgers catcher was blocking the plate. It is illegal to do so, due to MLB’s effort to eliminate collisions, but here Parra was tagged out while trying to tip toe past a lunging Martin.

The score remained tied and the Nationals eventually lost, 4-2, after Justin Turner hit a three-run home run in the next half inning. The Nationals challenged, hoping an illegal blocking of the plate would result in a run, but replay review confirmed that home-plate umpire Brian O’Nora made the correct call. And that wasn’t it for the odd play, however important it was by night’s end, once Turner’s blast had made the difference. Manager Dave Martinez expressed frustration and confusion after the game. MLB distributed its ruling to reporters at 4:23 a.m.

Below is a look at what unfolded, what it could mean for future instances like this, and why not sliding was Parra’s worst option:

“The first one is my fault, because I want to slide,” Parra said following the loss. “But when I saw him in the middle, I didn’t know if I wanted to slide to this side or this side. That’s [why] I stood up. That’s my fault."

Martinez discussed the play with O’Nora — before and after the replay review — and recounted O’Nora’s message to reporters in his postgame news conference. Umpires can be requested to speak after games, but MLB says that they should not be expected to clarify any rulings made by the league office. Martinez recalled O’Nora telling him Parra needed to slide, and, if he had, the collision rule could have been called against Martin. Martinez then added, secondhand, that O’Nora said they “probably would have overturned it” in that case.

That first part is in line with the final decision and MLB rule book. The second is where this gets a bit muddy.

This is what was decided by the league once Martinez called for the review: “After viewing all relevant angles, the Replay Official definitively determined that no violation of the Home Plate Collision Rule occurred. The catcher’s initial setup was legal, and he moved in reaction to the trajectory of the throw. Additionally, the catcher is not at risk for violating OBR 6.01(i)(2) unless the runner slides. The call is CONFIRMED, it is not a violation.”

Rule OBR 6.01(i)(2) prevents catchers from blocking home plate, and makes a runner safe if the violation is committed. But the final line of the rule states that a catcher won’t be subject to it if the runner has a path to slide. While watching replay of the play — over and over — it seems that Parra has a window when he is a step away from home plate. Martin is straddling the plate, is standing toward the back of it and only moves forward once he is fielding the throw, which permits catchers to go wherever they need to. That seems to be why the league decided that Martin “initial setup” was legal. And that’s why Parra was out.

Freeze frame of the Gerardo Parra/Russell Martin play. Dave Martinez thought Martin was illegally blocking the plate. The MLB rule says that does not apply if the player has a path to slide. You decide: pic.twitter.com/uMGUpO0J3b — Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) July 27, 2019

But the second part of the official decision is what Martinez and O’Nora supposedly spoke about. Parra would not have been safe if he slid, since it was decided that Martin did not wrongfully block the plate. Yet the rule could have only been triggered if Parra slid, raising another round of questions — like why it’s a requirement for a runner to leave his feet to prove the plate is being illegally blocked, if the ultimate goal is to avoid contact between the two players? Or what really is the difference between sliding and standing up on a play like this?

“He didn’t know where to slide, [Martin] was in front of home plate,” Martinez said of Parra. “It’s something that I don’t understand, because in reality his first thing was to knock him over, we’re all taught to do that, and [Parra] didn’t know what to do. So he tried to step around him.”

That strategy didn’t work and the Nationals were left without a run. Maybe the last two innings go differently if they are playing with a lead. Maybe not . But the takeaway, however confusing, is that a runner has to slide for rule OBR 6.01(i)(2) to come into effect. That has to be recognized while critical moments are unfolding at great speed.

Parra, and the Nationals, now know how difficult that is to do.

“In that moment, I got frozen,” Parra said. “Maybe if I want to slide, slide to the left side. It’s hard. You’ve got a second to make a decision.”

