

A balcony collapsed at a nightclub in Gwangju, South Korea, on Saturday morning, reportedly killing two. (Yonhap/Agence France-Presse)

GWANGJU, South Korea — Athletes competing in the FINA aquatic world championships were dancing at a nightclub early Saturday morning when an interior structure collapsed, reportedly killing two people and injuring more than a dozen others.

Two South Koreans reportedly died when an interior balcony collapsed inside the club around 2 a.m., according to Reuters. Media reports have confirmed that water polo athletes from the United States, Australia and New Zealand were among those at the nightclub. It wasn’t clear how many athletes suffered injuries in the accident; South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported at least nine athletes, including four Americans, were injured, but none seriously.

A spokesman for USA Water Polo declined to comment on any injuries out of “respect to athlete privacy” but said Saturday morning that all American water polo athletes “are safe and accounted for.” The U.S. women’s team concluded its tournament Friday, winning the world title over Spain.

“This is an awful tragedy,” Christopher Ramsey, CEO of USA Water Polo, said in a statement. “Players from our men’s and women’s teams were celebrating the women’s world championship victory when the collapse occurred at a public club. Our hearts go out to the victims of the crash and their families.”

FINA, the international governing body for aquatic sports, said in a statement Saturday, “As some Championships’ participants were present at the moment of the accident, FINA is carefully monitoring the situation and will activate all measures to ensure health care and assistance is provided whenever necessary.”

A USA Swimming spokeswoman said no American swimmers were at the club.

The nightclub was located near the Athletes’ Village, a recently constructed area that features two dozen high-rise buildings housing 4,000 athletes and officials during this month’s biannual championships, which has brought the world’s best swimmers, divers, water polo athletes and synchronized swimmers to Gwangju.

“We were just dancing, and then the next minute we dropped five to six meters, and everyone started rushing out of the club after that,” New Zealand water polo captain Matt Small told the New Zealand Herald.

“[It was] business as usual, and then it literally collapsed beneath our feet,” he said.

Small said the interior balcony appeared to crash down on other people, pinning and crushing late-night revelers.

“We did what we could, but we couldn’t really do too much,” Small said. “Some of them were pretty dire cases.”