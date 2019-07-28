

Ben Olsen's team, which earned a point with a lifeless draw at Chicago on Saturday, is yet to rediscover its form of last summer and autumn. (John Raoux)

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — If MLS’s Eastern Conference were not so mediocre and undefined, D.C. United’s might have reached a tipping point Saturday. United was vanilla as could be in a 0-0 draw with the Chicago Fire, continuing a disappointing summer trend of drab performances.

But in a conference in which no one seems capable of taking charge, United marches on, largely single point by single point, unable to make a run at the top spot but good enough to stay in the thick of things.

Ben Olsen’s gang (9-6-9) is 2-3-7 in the past dozen outings and has offered few signs of rekindling the wonders of last summer and autumn.

Few opportunities arose for either side in front of an announced 18,232 at SeatGeek Stadium, a venue that the Fire (5-10-9) will abandon for digs closer to the city next season.

United completed a stretch of three away matches with a victory, a draw and a defeat — what should probably be expected from a team in its current form.

D.C. did not score the past two matches, in three of five and nine times overall.

Olsen retained his system of three center backs, two wing backs, two defensive midfielders and two attacking midfielders behind Wayne Rooney. In such a formation, one of the usual attackers would have to sit out. In this case, though, Olsen moved left wing Lucas Rodriguez to wing back, a deeper role, in place of usual starter Joseph Mora.

Besides providing additional pop, the move rested Mora, a Costa Rican who missed training most of the week while away to address visa issues.

Rooney returned from a one-game absence, necessitated by minor groin and shoulder ailments. Without him, United played counterattacking soccer at high-powered Atlanta last Sunday and almost escaped with a point. (The reigning champions scored twice late.)

All season, D.C. sat in a comfortable position in the conference. In recent weeks, however, the race has tightened as no one has made a definitive run and lower teams, such as sizzling New England, have joined the chase.

The Fire entered with one victory in 11 matches, but that included a 3-3 draw at Audi Field, in which United overcame a two-goal deficit before conceding the equalizer in stoppage time.

On this night, Chicago generated the first set of opportunities.

Frederic Brillant’s well-timed sliding clearance prevented Nemanja Nikolic from tapping in Przemyslaw Frankowski’s bending cross. Goalkeeper Bill Hamid survived a mad scramble in the six-yard box, created by Nicolas Gaitan’s free kick.

Luciano Acosta worked his magic in sporadic doses, at one point bouncing back to his feet while retaining possession. Through 45 minutes, though, United attacked without any verve and failed to test goalkeeper Kenneth Kronholm.

Seconds into the second half, after a terrible giveaway by Donovan Pines, Hamid made a fine save on Brandi Bronico’s angled drive.

United’s effort and ideas were there, but the execution and decision-making were off. Frustration set in, and with each misguided shot or pass, heads dipped.

Defensive midfielder Russell Canouse departed in the 64th minute after enduring multiple blows. Chris Durkin, 19, entered for his first substantial regular season minutes in a month.

Chicago was not any better. The ends of the suburban stadium were noisy and engaged, the sidelines bored to tears. From the crowd to the benches, everyone was waiting for something, anything to happen.

Rooney tried to shatter the deadlock in the 66th minute, registering United’s first genuine chance on a 30-yard free kick that Kronholm punched away. Acosta followed by whistling a 25-yard bid just beyond the top right corner.

Hamid got back into the act in the 82nd minute with a quality stop on Frankowski’s low drive. More desperate for three points, Chicago pressed hard for a late winner. A couple of crazy bounces in the box almost yielded a goal.

Olsen’s two late substitutions — Mora and Ulises Segura — bolstered the defense.

Five minutes of stoppage time brought more of the same — nothing.

Notes: While his teammates head home, Rooney will travel to Orlando for the MLS All-Star Game on Wednesday, featuring a league select squad against Atletico Madrid. . . . United will host the first-place Philadelphia Union next Sunday. . . .

United General Manager Dave Kasper, who frequently attends away matches, has skipped the past several trips to focus on roster moves before the Aug. 7 transfer and trade deadline. . . . Fire left back Jonathan Bornstein, a former U.S. national team player who played the past nine years in the Mexican and Israeli leagues, made his Chicago debut.