

Nationals ace Max Scherzer, who turned 35 on Saturday, did cardio on Sunday afternoon but did not throw a bullpen. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer is “very doubtful” for his scheduled start Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, Manager Dave Martinez said Sunday afternoon.

“We’ll feel out what happens with him tomorrow,” Martinez said. “He said he felt better today. He was able to actually do some stuff.”

The veteran right-hander, who turned 35 on Saturday, did cardio Sunday afternoon but did not throw a bullpen session. Before the game, Martinez had said he would prefer Scherzer not start without having thrown one. The three-time Cy Young Award winner has been battling a back injury since his June 30 start at the Detroit Tigers, when he first felt mid-back tightness.

Stephen Strasburg shuts down the NL-best Dodgers and lets the Nationals avoid a sweep

Washington still lists Tuesday’s starter as “TBA,” though the Nationals don’t have any immediate candidates. Right-hander Joe Ross could start, but he pitched in Saturday’s loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up six earned runs on nine hits in 4⅔ innings. Former fifth-starter Austin Voth is still on the 10-day injured list with biceps tendinitis, and Martinez said Sunday he highly doubts the right-hander could be ready to spot start. The other two minor-league candidates, Erick Fedde and Kyle McGowin, are not eligible to return from the minors because they were optioned fewer than 10 days ago. But, if the Nationals move a pitcher to the IL, such as Scherzer or a reliever, they could recall Fedde or McGowin under those conditions.

After Scherzer first tweaked his back in Detroit, he threw seven scoreless against the Kansas City Royals before the all-star break. He pulled out of the All-Star Game, though, and soon found himself on the IL with inflammation in the bursa under his right shoulder blade. Then he returned Thursday and didn’t look like his usual, crisp self in an 8-7 loss to the Colorado Rockies. He threw five innings, allowed three runs on four hits and walked two while striking out eight. He said he felt fine after the outing, only noting pain in his left wrist.

On Friday, the morning after his start, Scherzer woke up and felt discomfort. An MRI exam revealed a mild rhomboid muscle strain in his upper back and below his right shoulder. Scherzer received a stem cell injection and was shut down for Friday and Saturday. When a reporter suggested that day he didn’t seem encouraged or concerned by the development, Scherzer said: “It’s both.”

“I’m not happy,” he said. “But on the other hand, we’re talking minor strain, so there’s a heck of a lot of other things that could be wrong with your body and arm and shoulder. Those are really — knock on wood, those are the bad stuff.”

For now, Martinez stressed the long-term. The Nationals need their ace if they are to have any hope in the playoffs. He wants Scherzer to understand that as well, and he decided they would have another conversation about how to handle Tuesday later.

“We’ll figure that out tomorrow,” Martinez said.

