

Trevor Bauer could be on the move this week. (Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

The time for self-evaluation is over. By this point on the calendar, with Wednesday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline looming, you are either a buyer or a seller — or, in the case of a handful of fringe contenders trying to thread the needle between hanging around the 2019 race and boosting the roster for 2020 or beyond, maybe both. Or neither.

One thing is certain: baseball’s move to a single July 31 trade deadline this year — thus eliminating the old Aug. 31 cutoff for “waiver” trades — has not had the intended and expected effect of jump-starting the trade action earlier and heavier than before.

There are other factors contributing to the (thus far) slow-moving trade market, including the fact only two of the six division races were tighter than 6 ½ games entering Sunday, the sheer number of teams leading or within seven games of a wild card (10 in the National League, six in the American), and the fact everyone is more or less looking for the same things: lockdown arms for the front end (starters) and/or back end (high-leverage relievers) of games.

But the trade-rumor mill has been operating at full speed for days now, with numerous big names (most of them pitchers) at the forefront, suggesting this could still be a busy, fascinating few days as Wednesday afternoon approaches.

Here are 10 notable players who rank among the most likely to be moved before the deadline:



It's not just pitchers in the rumor mill. (Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

10. Nicholas Castellanos, Tigers outfielder. Before we get to all the pitching — which is what most contenders need, this year and forever — let’s take a moment to find a landing spot for Castellanos, perhaps the most readily available impact bat on the market. Castellanos, who broke in as a third baseman, crushes lefties (career .300/.354/.514), which could make him appealing for NL teams contemplating matching up against the Dodgers’ dominant southpaws, but his shaky defense means his best position is probably DH.

>> Best fit: Cubs, who are locked in a three-way race in the NL Central and are worried about Kris Bryant’s knee.

9. Will Smith, Giants closer. The Giants’ sizzling July (17-5 through Saturday) has thrust them into the NL wild card race and, at least for now, staved off a fire sale that might have led to a parting with beloved ace Madison Bumgarner. But the Giants’ new front office is too smart to be fooled by a few weeks of solid play, and while Bumgarner is now expected to stay, Smith, one of the top relievers on this market, is too valuable in this climate to hang onto.

>> Best fit: Braves, who may need lefties to counter the Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy in October.

8. Mychal Givens, Orioles closer. The moribund Orioles, on pace for 110-plus losses for the second straight season, don’t have enough marketable talent for a full-scale fire sale, but Givens is perhaps their most desirable piece. While his ERA is at a career-high 4.35, and he still struggles with command at times, his strikeout rate (12.4 per nine innings) is the best of his career, and he has a 1.98 ERA since the start of June.

>> Best fit: Cubs, who have done well in the past with Orioles castoffs (Jake Arrieta, Pedro Strop, et al.)

7. Edwin Diaz, Mets closer. Trading Diaz now, just eight months after they acquired him and as he’s lugging a career-worst 4.81 ERA, would be a classic case of selling low. But the bloated, chronically dysfunctional Mets have few other pathways to quick improvement for 2020 and beyond, which is why they are dangling Diaz (and others) out there. He’s still only a year removed from a 57-save season for Seattle in which he posted a 1.96 ERA, and he’s under team control through 2022 — so there will be serious interest. But will anyone reach the Mets’ asking price?

>> Best fit: Braves, and if the Mets balk at trading him to a division rival, there could be an intermediary involved to flip him.



Shane Greene has been linked to multiple teams ahead of Wednesday's deadline. (Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

6. Shane Greene, Tigers closer. Few have been fooled into thinking Greene, who carried a career 4.89 ERA into this season, is the second coming of Mariano Rivera, but in the midst of a remarkable season (1.22 ERA, 0.865 WHIP), he is too valuable for the moribund Tigers to keep. Given his spotty track record, he won’t cost as much in prospects as some of the other relievers on this list, but he is under team control through next season and can help just about anybody — which means the market for him will be strong.

>> Best fit: Nationals, whose desperation for relief help is as acute as any contender’s desperation for anything.

[The rise of MLB trade deadline target Shane Greene as a reliever isn’t a fluke]

5. Ken Giles, Blue Jays closer. Since pitching himself out of the Houston Astros’ closer job on the biggest stage imaginable — the 2017 postseason — Giles has slowly put his career back together in Toronto, using his trademark slider to produce the second-highest strikeout rate in the game. The only question is whether his 2017 meltdown with Houston was mental, in which case you might think twice about putting him back in the heat of another postseason.

>> Best fit: Dodgers, who need someone to pair with Kenley Jansen late in games.

4. Zack Greinke, Diamondbacks starter. A one-time young ace with some of the nastiest stuff in the game, Greinke, at age 35, has recast himself as a crafty, veteran ace, getting (mostly) the same results with less sheer power behind his pitches. His contract will be a problem, as he’s owed $70 million in 2020-21, but that just means a well-heeled team would have to give up less in prospects to get him.

>> Best fit: Phillies, who have already spent “stupid” money, so why not get a little stupider?

3. Marcus Stroman, Blue Jays starter. A fixture of trade-deadline speculation for a couple of years now, Stroman appears finally to be on his way out of Toronto. A first-time all-star this year at age 28, his low cost ($7.4 million salary, with another year of team control in 2020) and his upward trajectory (career-best 2.96 ERA) make him a desirable piece for teams looking for something more than a rental.

>> Best fit: Astros, who have been piecing together the back of their rotation with spare parts and duct tape, and who could lose Gerrit Cole to free agency after the season.

2. Noah Syndergaard, Mets starter. Once considered among the top young arms in the game (14-9, 2.60 ERA at age 23 in 2016), the man known as “Thor” has been diminished somewhat by injury and underperformance. But rival evaluators still salivate at his raw stuff (97.7-mph fastball velocity, tops in the majors among qualified starters) — which could play very well in October — and if the Mets are truly making him available, there’s a great chance someone will meet their asking price.

>> Best fit: Brewers, whose once-strong rotation has been decimated by injuries in recent weeks.

1. Trevor Bauer, Indians starter. The Indians, currently holding down the top wild card spot, are one of those in-between teams that could sell and buy at the same time. Bauer, a 28-year-old former all-star under team control through 2020, is their best trade chip, and trading him could allow them to bolster another area (outfield) while staying competitive this season and beyond. The only question is whether they would want to risk sending him to a team they may wind up facing in October.

>> Best fit: Yankees, whose rotation is suddenly in tatters.

Read more:

Juggernaut Dodgers, Yankees, Astros may be sucking air out of trade deadline

Boswell: Tanking by MLB teams isn’t a strategy. It’s fan abuse.

A year ago, the Dodgers benched Cody Bellinger. This season, an MVP candidate emerged.

Dodgers’ Hyun-Jin Ryu adds to his NL Cy Young case in win over Nationals

The Orioles were out of pitchers. In stepped their center fielder to make history.