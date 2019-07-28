

In the third practice of training camp, Robert Griffin III suffered a setback that will sideline him deeper into camp.

The Baltimore Ravens’ backup quarterback fractured a bone in his right hand Saturday when his hand struck pass rusher Tim Williams’s helmet as he followed through on a throw. Griffin is expected to miss “a few weeks,” Coach John Harbaugh said in announcing details of the injury. ESPN’s Adam Schefter pinned the time frame down to four-to-eight weeks.

I was able to catch the rep that RG3 injured his hand on. He hit Tim Williams on the helmet on his follow through. Wishing him a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/v7YspxYsgj — Spencer N. Schultz (@ravens4dummies) July 28, 2019

Griffin declined to tell reporters what X-rays had revealed, but later tweeted, “Everything you have been through will make you stronger.” His wife, Grete, tweeted that it was “a minor setback for a major comeback.”

Praise God in the good times and the trying ones — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 28, 2019

Griffin signed a two-year, $4.5 million contract extension to back up Lamar Jackson at quarterback. If he is sidelined on the longer side of the estimate, the Ravens will have to consider their options for Jackson’s backup. The team took Trace McSorley out of Penn State in the 2019 NFL draft.

