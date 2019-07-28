

“We just showed up today with great energy,” Washington Redskins wide receiver Cam Sims said. “It just started from install last night and we carried it over to practice. Everybody was just in tune today.(John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Redskins Coach Jay Gruden kept shouting: “Everyone knows what’s coming! Everyone knows what’s coming!” The first fully-padded practice was hovering around the two-hour mark on what felt like the hottest day since Redskins training camp began, and the offense and defense were lined up on the goal line for one final play. Rookie running back Craig Reynolds took the handoff and powered it up the gut to cap the best offensive day so far, and that’s where we begin our takeaways from Sunday’s practice:

Offense explodes for the first time

Trey Quinn power spiked the football. Robert Davis heaved the ball so far and high that it landed well away from the practice area. On multiple occasions, Dwayne Haskins sprinted down a teammate for a big-play celebration.

There was plenty of revelry on the offensive side of the ball, as the unit clearly had its best day of camp.

“I think because we got whupped yesterday by the defense, guys just picked it up,” running back Chris Thompson said. “We had a lot of energy out there today. I don’t know, I just think things clicked and went our way today. Everything just seemed to work. … Still trying to find our identity. Still trying to find out who we are as an offense, and I think today was a really good start and it really showed what we have the potential to be regardless of who’s the starter [at quarterback].”

The team worked a ton of red zone periods with a large amount of success. All three quarterbacks — Haskins, Case Keenum and Colt McCoy — had strong showings, and Haskins had his best day. He was accurate, made good decisions with the ball and controlled things out of the huddle at the line of scrimmage. Those presnap responsibilities had not been his strongest attribute, but they seemed to go well Sunday. McCoy was back after taking a rest day Saturday, and he received the majority of the first-team snaps. Gruden has continually rotated McCoy, Haskins and Keenum, but McCoy seemed to get more work in this practice — most likely to catch up on opportunities after the day off.

Wide receiver Josh Doctson caught a couple of touchdowns during a short-field one-on-one period. Cam Sims continued to make spectacular catches. Davis’s celebration came after leaping over cornerback Adonis Alexander for a 20-yard touchdown. Rookie wide receiver Kelvin Harmon had a diving touchdown catch. Thompson looked quick and healthy.

“We just showed up today with great energy,” Sims said. “It just started from install last night and we carried it over to practice. Everybody was just in tune today. Everybody came out the locker room upbeat and stuff like that. We knew it was the first day of full pads and we were just ready to go. … When it’s red zone, it’s time to ball.”

Sims was speaking to a reporter after the practice when Alexander walked by, held up his index finger and jokingly told him it was just one day. The offense hopes this is one day it can build on.

The team has its first day off Monday and will return to practice Tuesday.

O-line help coming

The offensive line had been pummeled early in camp, but things were a little better Sunday. The best sign was the presence of tackle Geron Christian, who had been held out as he recovers from knee surgery. Gruden said the plan was to have Christian back Tuesday, but there he was in shoulder pads and a bulky knee brace.

Christian didn’t participate in team periods or individual drills against defensive linemen but was able to do some individual, noncontact work. That is a good sign for a line shorthanded with left tackle Trent Williams’s holdout and center Chase Roullier (shoulder) still out.

Smith and Foster still involved

Quarterback Alex Smith (leg) and linebacker Reuben Foster (knee) are not expected to suit up in 2019. Earlier this month, Smith got the external fixator removed from his leg, months after his tibia and fibula snapped in a gruesome injury. He remains on crutches. Foster had surgery — which was successful, according to Gruden — after blowing out his knee during the summer’s first organized team activity. Both, however, have attended portions of practice and are helping those at their positions. Gruden said Smith has been in every quarterback meeting.

“Foster’s helping out in drills here and there, sitting in meetings,” Gruden said. “He’s still a big part of this football team. He’s just going to have to rehab and it’s going to be a long road for him, but he’s the type of guy that will put the work in.

“[Smith is] just a calming influence for them. He’s very supportive for each individual guy, he’ll get on them when he needs to get on them a little bit, in a fun-loving kind of way. But he’s just a great presence to have in the quarterback room and we obviously welcome it whenever he wants to come in here."

