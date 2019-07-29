

Max Scherzer is on the injured list for the second time in the season's second half. (Nick Wass/AP)

The Washington Nationals placed ace Max Scherzer on the 10-day injured list on Monday afternoon with a mild rhomboid strain. The move was retroactive to July 26, and the team recalled right-hander Erick Fedde from Class AA Harrisburg.

Fedde seems the likeliest candidate to start on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves in Scherzer's spot.

On Sunday, Manager Dave Martinez said Scherzer was “very doubtful” for his start Tuesday but left open the possibility. Scherzer did cardio on Sunday afternoon but did not throw a bullpen session, and Martinez said he’d prefer Scherzer not start without having thrown one beforehand. Scherzer, who turned 35 on Saturday, has struggled with back tightness since his June 30 start at the Detroit Tigers.

Last week, Scherzer received a stem cell injection and did not pick up a baseball on Friday or Saturday. He hoped that would take care of the issue, but it did not.

“I’m not happy,” he said Thursday. “But on the other hand, we’re talking minor strain, so there’s a heck of a lot of other things that could be wrong with your body and arm and shoulder. Those are really — knock on wood, those are the bad stuff.”

This is his second trip to the injured list in the second half.

