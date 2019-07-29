

Eric Reid kneels during the anthem before a Panthers-Eagles game in October, 2018. (Matt Rourke/Associated Press)

After signing with the Carolina Panthers in September of last year, safety Eric Reid continued to kneel during the playing of the national anthem, just as he did alongside Colin Kaepernick when the two were teammates on the San Francisco 49ers.

“I’ve always been considering what’s best for the movement,” Reid said after his first game with the Panthers last year. “I’ve always told myself when the time comes to stop kneeling that I’ll stop — that time has not come.”

That apparently won’t change in 2019: Reid told the Charlotte Observer’s Scott Fowler that he will continue to kneel during the anthem in 2019 to raise awareness of racial inequality, police brutality and social injustice in America.

“If a day comes that I feel like we’ve addressed those issues, and our people aren’t being discriminated against or being killed over traffic violations, then I’ll decide it’s time to stop protesting,” Reid said. “I haven’t seen that happen.”

Reid added that such awareness is more important than ever.

“It feels like we’re going backwards,” Reid said. “You’d like to think we’re past certain things, the way we treat people. I thought we were at a time where you love your neighbor as yourself. But as I’ve studied history — it hasn’t repeated itself necessarily, but it’s dressed a little different and is acting the same.”

In February, Reid and Kaepernick announced they had settled their collusion grievances with the NFL after previously alleging that the league’s 32 teams had banded together to keep them out of the league because of their on-field protests. Reid had joined Kaepernick in kneeling during the national anthem during their time as teammates, and the safety was not immediately signed upon becoming a free agent after the 2017 season. But after Reid played 13 games in 2018 with Carolina, the Panthers signed him to a three-year contract extension worth nearly $21.7 million.

Kaepernick remains out of football.

“We’ve got to keep fighting,” Reid told Fowler. “Got to keep agitating. Got to keep making sure that we put pressure on the people who make the laws, and the decisions, in this country.”

