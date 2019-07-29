

Washington Redskins wide receiver Trey Quinn greeted Melba Jacobson, who is celebrating her 95th birthday this week. She has been a fan of the team since 1941. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

RICHMOND — At 6 p.m. on Saturday, Melba Jacobson was sporting her No. 7 Joe Theismann jersey and white Redskins sunglasses when she locked eyes with running back Derrius Guice. It was the third day of training camp, and he had been mingling with fans but not signing autographs. Then Jacobson told him she would turn 95 years old on Wednesday. He signed her poster.

“That’s, that, that is … phew,” Guice said. “Thank you sweetie. Appreciate you for being here. Love you, baby,” he said, and then he winked at her as he walked away.

Jacobson, 94, was met with warmth from several players, because they know what she represents — a fan who fell in love with a team and never wavered. A fan who’s inching closer to 100, yet who came out for her sixth straight training camp. What the players didn’t know is that she grew up in Brownwood, Tex., a small town southwest of Dallas. Yet she despises the Cowboys.

[Derrius Guice says last year was the longest of his life: 'I'm just ready to get to game day']

Since moving to Washington at 17, she developed a devotion for the Redskins that continually refreshes and renews, enduring over decades, miles and heartbreak. She believes she is one of the longest-tenured fans, at nearly 78 years and counting. She wants to see the Redskins win their fourth Super Bowl during her lifetime. Her confidence has hardly waned.

She has refused to abandon the team she started rooting for during World War II, when the franchise was just four years after moving to the nation’s capital from Boston. She is a rare superfan who doesn’t find games excruciating, because she has managed to not let her rabid fandom interfere with the other aspects of her life. The result of Redskins games doesn’t dominate her mood. She doesn’t obsess over plays, contracts and roster moves, and her gear consists only of a few jerseys, pictures and ticket stubs.

A few years ago, after she met Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder, he arranged a training camp tent for her. She sat there with family on Saturday, despite the heat.

“It’s a wonderful life and they’ll always be my team,” she said, surveying the practice field during training camp. “These are my boys.”

In recent years, she has felt the burden of being a Redskins fan, holding a strong allegiance to a team that hasn’t won a playoff game since 2005. Washington has won three Super Bowls but is now amid a three-decade championship drought.

[In Redskins’ crowded quarterback competition, Colt McCoy doesn’t want to be forgotten]

But Jacobson vowed long ago to support the team unconditionally. She can still be hard on them, criticizing players for dropped balls or fumbles. On Sundays, after she prepares some snacks, sits on her couch and keeps her eyes glued to the game, she yells all she wants. The organization’s playoff slump seems to matter to her, of course, but not to the extent that it matters to other extreme fans.

“I feel bad about it,” she said. Then, as the avid fan she’s always been, she bounded to her cheerful self. “I hope everybody here can turn it around, and I’m just so excited for this year.”

Jacobson moved to the Washington area in 1941, when she was introduced to the team by her aunt and uncle. Together, they listened to Redskins games on the radio. Eventually, they watched on TV. In D.C. Jacobson worked for the Office of Price Administration, the National Weather Service and the Food and Drug Administration. She raised four children with her husband of 56 years, Lawrence Jacobson, who died in 2009, and now lives independently in her Silver Spring two-bedroom condominium.

After all of these years, she said the most frustrating season she’s ever witnessed was 2018, because of all of the injuries. No single player or team is her favorite. If she had to pick a favorite game, it came Dec. 30, 2012, when Robert Griffin III led Washington to an NFC East-clinching win over Dallas, the Redskins’ first division title in 13 years.

“It was ice cold that day,” Jacobson said, “but I didn’t feel the weather at all.”



Redskins quarterback Case Keenum and Jacobson shared a fun minute together underneath the tent that owner Dan Snyder arranged for her. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Griffin III and Jacobson met less than two years later. Although she has attended only a few games since, this year she will attend the Sept. 15 home opener against the Dallas Cowboys, seated in section 133, row four, behind the end zone. When she sees big hits and players get hurt, she tries to look away -- the violence of the sport is one of her least favorite parts.

It is training camp that gives her the best chance to greet her beloved players. She isn’t much of a screamer — never was — but when receiver Jehu Chesson caught a pass during a drill nearby, she popped up in her seat. “Yeah!” she said. Soon her loyalty was repaid, as several Redskins stopped to hug and kiss her. She thanked them.

Linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton: “I hope I look as good as you when I get this old.” Cornerback Josh Norman requested a hug. Told of her age, kicker Dustin Hopkins said: “That’s impossible. Can I get a picture with you?” Said rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins, whose No. 7 matched Jacobson’s: “God bless you.”

Earlier in the afternoon, Jacobson was growing antsy, unsure whether any of the players would see her behind one of the end zones. Then, with help from her daughter, Sharon Ramboz, quarterback Case Keenum and receiver Trey Quinn found her underneath her tent. “I heard there’s a cougar over here,” Keenum joked. “A hot mama. Ninety-five, staying alive, baby!”

As Jacobson posed for a photo with Quinn, she looked at the poster referring to her age and quipped: “Make sure they know that’s not you,” to the 23-year-old Quinn.

“We’re both 23,” Quinn replied.

“I feel 23,” she said, a few days from her 95th birthday. “This is my second childhood.”

“I’m staying young forever,” Quinn told her.

“Just have a good life,” Jacobson said, beaming.

More Redskins coverage:

Morgan Moses, wearing a Trent Williams jersey, says he expects absent Redskins star to return

Washington’s offense arrives, plus more Redskins camp takeaways

Samaje Perine quietly fighting his way into Redskins’ running back mix