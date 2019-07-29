

Megan Rapinoe after scoring during the Women’s World Cup final. (Francisco Seco/Associated Press)

Megan Rapinoe has spoken volumes about her political and cultural beliefs, but it was perhaps her trademark goal celebration during the Americans’ march to a World Cup championship that spoke best. Arms extended wide, her face tilted upward with her chin defiantly jutting forward, she wasn’t about to back down from anything or anyone, including President Trump.

“It was probably born out of a little arrogance. Like, are you not entertained? What more do you want?” she told the New York Times magazine in an interview published on Friday. “And it was sort of saying to Trump — but more to detractors in general — that you will not steal our joy from us as a team, as the LGBTQ community, as America. It was kind of a [expletive] you, but nice . . . What’s the term? Give me all the smoke? Is that what the kids are saying? Like, ‘I’m right here for it, ready to clap back.’ ”

She still is.

A celebratory trip to the White House, as she has long said, is not in her plans. Nor will she heed calls to visit 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. to bring her message directly to Trump.

“A lot of people have said, ‘Why don’t you make a demand of the president that he’ll sit down and talk with you if go to the White House?’” she told the Times. “But I’m not going to be naive and think that I’m going to sit down with Trump and he’s going to change his mind. There are children locked up at the border who are dying, and that’s not fazing him. So why would I faze him?”

What comes next for Rapinoe is instead a continuation of her advocacy, even as critics demand she and other athletes “stick to sports.” Rapinoe, who said “being gay has shaped my life’s view,” will continue to advocate for LGBTQ issues going forward and for equal pay for female soccer players, among other things, while exploring how to use her expanded national platform to prompt social change.

“In this incredible moment that I have, I would like to use this platform to unify people. That doesn’t mean get everybody to the left, but I want to bring everybody to the conversation, and the basis of it is equal rights,” she told David Marchese. “My big, I don’t know, ‘message’ right now is that every person has a responsibility to be a participant in this society and make it a better place for everybody, in whatever capacity they can. And I’m just trying to do the best that I can to inspire people to feel confident that they have the ability to be an active participant in this country, in their community, in their family. And having hard conversations is the only way we can start to move forward.”

She began sounding that messaging during the U.S. team’s celebratory rally in New York earlier this month, telling the crowd “it’s time to come together.”

“We have to collaborate. It takes everybody,” she said then. “This is my charge to everybody: Do what you can. Do what you have to do. Step outside yourself. Be more, be better, be bigger than you’ve ever been before. If this team is any representation of what you can be when you do that, please take this as an example.”

Rapinoe has spent years on the forefront of athlete activism, although her efforts attracted newfound attention this summer. In 2016, she took a knee to show solidarity with Colin Kaepernick when he knelt during the anthem to raise awareness about police brutality and social injustice. She does not sing the national anthem and has said she will “probably never sing the national anthem again.” In comments published in May, she called herself “a walking protest when it comes to the Trump administration” because of “everything I stand for.” She also called the idea that someone like her can play for the U.S. team “kind of a good ‘F you’ to any sort of inequality or bad sentiments that the [Trump] administration might have towards people who don’t look exactly like him.”

The World Cup stage, though, took everything to another level. A video of Rapinoe saying she was “not going to the [expletive] White House” drew tweets from Trump, and turned Rapinoe into a national symbol for both fans and detractors.

“I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS!” Trump wrote. “Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team,” he also tweeted. He went on to invite the “TEAM, win or lose,” to the White House, before later appearing to backpedal.

“I’m particularly and uniquely and very deeply American,” Rapinoe said in France, defending her stance. The debate contributed to a rather surreal sideshow as players won game after game in France, ultimately claiming their fourth World Cup.

“I made the choice to participate in the political discourse a long time ago,” Rapinoe told the Times. “Obviously tweets from the president [during the World Cup] ratcheted everything up by a million, but I feel very comfortable talking about politics, so I don’t think it was a conscious decision of getting involved or not. I understood the gravity of what was happening, and I realized that it needed to be balanced with performance and making sure the team was good and not distracted . ..

“It was almost a bit of comic relief because it was so ridiculous that the president would tweet at me. Everyone was like, ‘Are you okay?’ Then, when they could see that I was handling it fine, they were like, ‘This is insane.’ And our performances backed everything up. The team was dominating. We always have a lot of pressure and stuff being said about us good and bad and otherwise. So the controversy was honestly more like, ‘This is wild.’”

