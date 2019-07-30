

Andy Murray, right, will play doubles with his brother, Jamie, at the Citi Open.(Alastair Grant/AP)

Andy Murray said Monday at the Citi Open that his return to playing singles in the wake of a career-threatening hip injury may come sooner than he originally thought.

“I’m closer than maybe what I thought I was,” Murray said in a news conference ahead of his Wednesday doubles match in Washington. The Scot and his brother, Jamie, will take on Wimbledon runners-up Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin on Wednesday in Murray’s fourth doubles event since a hip resurfacing operation in January.

Murray also said Monday he is set to play doubles with Feliciano Lopez at the Rogers Cup in Montreal next week. The pair won the Queen’s Club Championships earlier this month in Murray’s first event back on tour.

As for his singles play, the three-time Grand Slam champion sounded more optimistic than he has in months. When asked if he could return to the singles court as soon as Aug. 10, in time for the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Murray said that would be the best-case scenario.

“It’s possible, yeah, best, best-case scenario,” Murray said. “Best-case scenario probably would be Cincinnati. And then if I wasn’t able to play in Cincinnati, there’s a good chance I would probably wait until after [the U.S. Open in] New York, because I wouldn’t want my first tournament, either, to be playing best-of-five [sets].”

Murray, whose last competitive singles match came at the Australian Open in January, hadn’t played singles in any capacity until after Wimbledon, where he captivated tennis fans when he teamed up with Serena Williams for mixed doubles. Afterward, he started playing “point-based kind of practices” before playing a full practice set Sunday at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. On Monday, he played “seven or eight games” and was pleased with the results.

He appreciated playing in the hot and humid conditions in Washington — temperatures eclipsed 90 degrees Sunday — because his cardiovascular fitness isn’t up to par after he spent months in the gym focusing on strengthening and improving flexibility in his hip.

“In terms of how I’m moving and feeling … from these practices I’m really happy with where I’m at,” Murray said. “I’m quite close, but there’s stuff that will need to get better. If I was to play a tournament in a few weeks’ time, I could do it. But it’s just to get to maybe where I want to get to, I’ll need to play matches and get a little bit more work done in the gym on my cardio.

“Basically, what I’m doing here is for the most part I’m going to practice singles and play doubles, to compete. And then each week I’m just going to see. If I keep progressing and I feel good in three weeks’ time, I’ll play singles as soon as I’m ready.”

It was this time last year that another player, doubles legend Bob Bryan, underwent his own hip resurfacing operation. Murray said Monday that Bryan, who resumed playing five months after surgery and is competing in the Citi Open men’s doubles draw with his brother, Mike, was an invaluable source of information.

Murray messaged Bryan two or three times a week before deciding to have the surgery himself. He also reached out to retired NHL player Ed Jovanovski, who also had his hip resurfaced, in January.

“It was here. [Bryan] had the operation during Washington last year, and from there he was like my guinea pig,” Murray said. “… I communicated with him loads over that period, and he’s done extremely well to the level that he’s playing at. I’m glad he did it, because I’ll probably — if it wasn’t for him I wouldn’t have given it a go even.”

Murray, who in January said he planned to retire in the near future, is now able to compete without pain as he works toward a return to singles.

“Just not being in pain, it’s amazing what that will do to you. Like just how I feel every single day when I wake up, it’s amazing. I couldn’t remember what that was like,” Murray said.”…When I played here last year, I was winning tough matches against good players. I can do way better than I did last year. I couldn’t serve properly here, I couldn’t use my right leg properly at all. Now I can extend it back behind me, I can push off for serves. It’s brilliant.”

