

Beto O'Rourke invited Michigan high school football players who kneeled during the national anthem to the Democratic primary debate in Detroit. (Paul Sancya/Associated Press)

Three former high school football players who took a knee during the national anthem in an expression of solidarity with Colin Kaepernick will attend the Democratic primary debate Tuesday at the invitation of Beto O’Rourke.

Michael Lynn III, Matthew Abdullah and RoJe Williams, former players at Lansing Catholic High School in Michigan, accepted the invitation to the debate in Detroit when O’Rourke phoned them last week. Kabbalah Richards, another of their former teammates, cannot attend because he is at college.

O’Rourke said in a statement to the Associated Press that the four “have served their community in one of the most American ways possible.”

The ties to the candidate date to his forceful defense of NFL players who they were attacked by President Trump for following Colin Kaepernick’s example and taking a knee during the national anthem to raise awareness of police brutality and social injustice. In response to a question during his unsuccessful Texas senatorial campaign last August, O’Rourke said at a rally, “I can think of nothing more American than to peacefully stand up, or take a knee, for your rights any time, anywhere in any place.”

Trump had helped stoke a national debate over the topic in 2017, when he called for any “son of a bitch” who did so to be fired. Protests moved from the NFL that season to other sports and leagues, including on the high school level. All four of the Lansing Catholic players who knelt during the anthem at games in 2017 either didn’t start or appeared to have their playing time reduced. Lynn and Abdullah later transferred to other schools

‘I can think of nothing more American.’ — Beto O'Rourke — the man taking on Ted Cruz — brilliantly explains why NFL players kneeling during the anthem is not disrespectful pic.twitter.com/bEqOAYpxEL — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 21, 2018

O’Rourke’s response during that rally last summer became a viral video and prompted the family of one of the four Michigan men to donate to his Senate campaign. That’s what brought them to O’Rourke’s attention. The three men will meet O’Rourke for the first time Tuesday night and are now of voting age. Lynn has not yet decided for whom he will vote.

“People on the other side of it make us feel like we’re not as American as them,” Lynn told the AP, speaking of O’Rourke’s 2018 comment. “The fact that he said that and feels that way, from his heart, that was really powerful. That’s what put Mr. O’Rourke on my radar.”

