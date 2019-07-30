

Freddie Freeman experienced his first "Baby Shark" attack on Monday. (MASN)

The Nationals opened Shark Week by taking a bite out of the Braves’s division lead Monday with a 6-3 win at home. Anthony Rendon did the “Dougie” in the dugout after breaking a 2-2 tie with his third career grand slam in the sixth inning — “I had to go back to my high school days,” he said of his dance choice during a postgame interview he wanted no part of — and Patrick Corbin had another quality start to earn his ninth win.

Rendon’s no-doubter and ensuing curtain call was the best moment of the night, but Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman’s reaction to the latest rendition of baseball’s hottest singalong, when Gerardo Parra walked up to “Baby Shark” in the seventh inning, was a close second.

[Long before Gerardo Parra's 'Baby Shark,' Nats fans chomped for Roger Bernadina]

A mound visit before Parra’s pinch-hitting appearance meant the Nationals Park crowd was treated to a longer snippet than usual of the maddeningly catchy children’s tune, which Parra began using as his walk-up song last month in honor of his 2-year-old daughter. (Credit — or blame? — where it’s due: Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus started using “Baby Shark” as his walk-up song in March.)

Fans stood and clapped their hands together in unison. Players in the Nationals dugout, including Max Scherzer, got in on the fun, chomping to the beat while the Braves talked strategy on the mound.

A #SharkWeek reminder that Baby Shark makes an amazing walk-up song 🦈 pic.twitter.com/UcgtFKJ9xj — ESPN (@espn) July 30, 2019

MASN’s cameras then showed Freeman, the noted Nationals killer, covering his mouth with his right hand and suppressing a smile as he looked around the ballpark and tried to process the sight of 20,000 people chomping along to “Baby Shark.”

“Chop this, Freddie!” MASN’s Bob Carpenter said, referencing the Braves’ “Tomahawk Chop” that Freeman is more accustomed to seeing.

Freddie Freeman doesn't know how to process "Baby Shark" being played at the ballpark. #Nats #Braves pic.twitter.com/krHCWAMevQ — Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) July 30, 2019

Thanks to Howie Kendrick, Freeman likely had at least some idea of what was happening when Parra came to bat in the seventh. After singling in the first inning, Kendrick turned toward his teammates in the home dugout and pinched his fingers together. Freeman approached the bag and appeared to ask Kendrick what the gesture was all about.

“It’s Baby Shark,” Kendrick replied with a smile, showing Freeman the hand motion again.

Freeman smiled and nodded his head as he returned to his position, but judging by his reaction in the seventh inning, he wasn’t prepared for the first full-on “Baby Shark” attack.

Freeman in the first inning: "What's that finger pinch thing you're doing?"



Howie Kendrick with a smile: "Baby Shark."#Nats #Braves pic.twitter.com/7XFpzfU0eQ — Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) July 30, 2019

Read more from The Post:

With trade deadline looming and NL East lead dwindling, the Braves are feeling the heat

In 1969, luck brought two baseball fans together. On Saturday, they finally reunited.

Anthony Rendon’s grand slam helps Nats take first round of latest bout with Braves

Pennant races are rare in Washington, but the Nationals are finally about to be in one

Nats place Max Scherzer on 10-day injured list, recall Erick Fedde