

Coco Gauff fell in her first main-draw match since Wimbledon on Tuesday. (Marlena Sloss/The Washington Post)

The Citi Open’s women’s event lost two of its top draws in first-round action Tuesday when teenage phenom Coco Gauff lost to Zarina Diyas, 6-4, 6-2, and top-seeded Sloane Stephens fell to Rebecca Peterson, 6-2, 7-5.

Peterson, from Sweden, advances to face Camila Giorgi on Thursday. Stephens has logged three first-round exits and one second-round exits in Washington since winning the title in 2015.

Gauff, playing under a brutally hot sun in the late afternoon, lost her first main-draw match since her dazzling run at Wimbledon. Diyas, 25, of Kazakhstan, who advances to play fifth-seeded Lesia Tsurenko, was the better server of the two and Gauff sent far too many mishits into the net due in part to sluggish footwork.

“One more step!” Gauff chided often in the second set.

The 15-year-old wasn’t the only one yelling. Gauff had encouragement throughout the match from an impassioned crowd that crammed into the second-biggest venue at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center despite the heat. The entire top row of seats at Stadium Court, which overlooks John Harris Court, where Gauff played, was also full of spectators with their backs to the match happening on Stadium Court and their eyes glued on Gauff. .

“I knew I would get some more support but I didn’t think it would be that much… I like playing in front of crowds, it was packed today,” Gauff said. “I’m really happy for the support that I’ve gotten here. It was a sad way to finish the singles run but I’m excited to play doubles. Hopefully people still come out."

Gauff and Catherine McNally play Yu-Chieh Hsieh and Xiaodi You in the fourth match on Grandstand on Wednesday. As for her singles play, Gauff has no plans yet to compete until the U.S. Open at the end of August, which isn’t abnormal for a young player as WTA age rules limit the number of tournaments those under 18 are allowed to play.

Tiafoe moves on

Elsewhere around the tennis center, Frances Tiafoe won his first-round match against Alexander Bublik, 6-1, 7-6 (7-5). The Maryland native advances to play either Bjorn Fratangelo or Daniil Medvedev on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Reilly Opelka continued his solid summer showing with a first-round win over Christopher Eubanks, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3). Last week, Opelka made a run to the semifinals of the BB&T Atlanta Open and before that upset Stan Wawrinka in the second round at Wimbledon. Opelka will play Canadian sensation Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second match on John Harris Court on Wednesday.