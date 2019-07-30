

Andrew Luck is easing into training camp because of his sore calf. (Michael Conroy/Associated Press)

Back in late May, Colts Coach Frank Reich said he wasn’t all that worried about the calf injury quarterback Andrew Luck suffered earlier in the year while working out at team headquarters. Training camp was still nearly two months away, so there was no reason to rush him back on the field for something as trivial as organized team activities. Luck would end up missing all three of those sessions but promised that he would be ready for camp.

That hasn’t happened. Luck’s sore calf still is bothering him and he has yet to take part in a full training camp practice, instead focusing on drills and 7-on-7 work. He didn’t practice at all on Tuesday and will sit out the next two days, Reich told reporters. It’s an ominous sign for a quarterback with Luck’s history of nagging injuries — he missed all of 2017 while dealing with a lingering shoulder problem — even if Reich said his quarterback would have been able to play if a big regular season game was on the schedule instead of the preseason opener on Aug. 8, a game Luck already was slated to skip.

Luck told Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports on Tuesday that his calf “did not improve, pain-wise” and that he’s simply being honest with the team. He added that he does not need surgery or any sort of procedure on his calf but that he regretted saying he’d be ready for training camp.

On-field mobility is his biggest issue, Luck said.

Luck says felt like something might yank or pull when he moved aggressively at practice. — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) July 30, 2019

Reich told reporters Tuesday that a similar injury to another pro athlete — Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant — was at least somewhat on the team’s mind as it decided how to deal with luck’s injury. Durant missed nine NBA playoff games with a right calf strain and then tore his Achilles’ almost immediately upon his return in the NBA Finals. Durant is expected to miss much if not all of the 2019-20 season while recovering from the injury.

“We didn’t really talk about it, but I think we all knew it,” Reich said. “I was certainly thinking it. When you see something like that happen, you’re like, ‘Oh yeah, that’s why we do what we’re doing.’”

