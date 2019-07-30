

Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas huddle between points Monday in their first-round doubles loss to Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah. (Marlena Sloss/The Washington Post)

In his summer spent on the doubles court while coming back from a career-threatening hip injury, Andy Murray has seen firsthand how differently doubles players are treated on pro tennis tours compared to singles players.

The locker room amenities may be the same, but doubles play is often handled like an afterthought at tournaments. When it comes to getting on court, doubles matches are often shunted to outer courts or delayed to accommodate singles action.

“At Wimbledon, for example, we had a few scheduling things like matches getting canceled,” Murray said of his time at the All England Club this year playing men’s doubles with Pierre-Hugues Herbert and mixed doubles with Serena Williams. At Queen’s Club Championships, “we had matches with [Feliciano Lopez] where we ended up playing the two doubles matches straight after one another, where, doubles does sometimes get — well, it’s not the priority, basically.”

This year, the Citi Open is trying to change that — at least in the men’s event. With a top-notch draw that includes every player in the top 10 of the men’s doubles rankings, as well as legendary pair Bob and Mike Bryan and high-profile singles players such as Murray, Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas, first-year tournament manager Mark Ein has placed more of an emphasis on a game that can go overlooked — and if you ask top doubles players, underappreciated — at big events.

“It’s been a focus of ours since we took over,” Ein said. “When you get these — not just great players, but fabulous personalities that fans love — we wanted to bring the best of that to D.C.”

Ein began by suggesting that Kyrgios and Tsitsipas, both in town for the singles tournament, team up in a mishmash of two starkly contrasting personalities. Then Ein scheduled their match for prime time on the Rock Creek Park Tennis Center stadium court, at 7 p.m. Monday.

The two made an odd pair that was even more compelling because Kyrgios has been known to rib the Greek player on social media.

Tsitsipas, an introspective thinker who earnestly video blogs about his travels in his spare time, had never paired with Kyrgios, the mercurial, sarcastic Aussie. They lost to the top-ranked doubles team — Colombians Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, this year’s Wimbledon champions — in their first-round match, 6-3, 3-6, 10-5. But judging by how rowdy the crowd was — screams of “Colombiaaa!” for Cabal and Farah mixed with loud applause for points won by Tsitsipas and Kyrgios — and how full the stadium was, the outing was a success.

“Well, it was actually much better than I thought it would be,” Tsitsipas said after with a smile, rocking on his heels like a tickled schoolboy while Kyrgios slouched next to him with a wry grin on his face.

The match featured high-quality tennis, a chance to watch stars interact and a crowd-pleasing Kyrgios trick shot. (“I was like, ‘Well, that’s typical!’” Tsitsipas said.) But Tsitsipas’s and Kyrgios’s personalities shone brightest in a news conference after the match. Asked what they learned about each other’s games, the answer played out like a bit:

Tsitsipas: “Oh, jeez, I mean, the talent is here, just --”

Kyrgios: “Mental. I’m crazy, it’s fine.”

Tsitsipas: “No, no, no, no! As I said, very, very fun. I got to know you a little more. I mean my thing about you is — good.”

Kyrgios: “He smells good as well. Every time he’d tell me where to serve ...”

Tsitsipas: “No, no, I really enjoyed the company, the moments we shared together, lovely to play again together one day.”

Kyrgios and Tsitsipas ended their news conference with smiles and a promise to play together again.

“It’s good promotion for the tournament to have players like us, I guess, playing doubles,” Tsitsipas said. “People love it, seeing something that they’re not used to and I think we can just provide a lot of things for the event and also have a bit more of an interest going on around the tournament.”

With Tsitsipas and Kyrgios gone, the men’s doubles draw remains loaded. Murray and his brother Jamie, who won the Citi Open men’s doubles title last year with Brazilian Bruno Soares, will face Wimbledon runners-up Nicolas Mahut and Eduoard Roger-Vasselin on Wednesday. The 16-time Grand Slam champions Bryan brothers are also unseeded, as Bob is on the comeback trail after a hip injury. Jack Sock, known on the singles court but a winner of 14 doubles titles including three Grand Slams, is teaming with doubles great Leander Paes.

“The draw here is brilliant,” Murray said. “People just enjoy seeing people that are usually on the opposite side of the net competing together, as well. That’s fun . . . it’s just rare. We don’t see it probably enough in what we do. People like it. They seem to enjoy it.”

Murray’s recent play has caused an uptick in attention paid to doubles this summer, but he agreed that it is the responsibility of the powers that be — the ATP tour, Grand Slams, broadcast rights holders and tournaments — to promote the game more year round.

One roadblock to replicating the kind of doubles on display at the Citi Open this week is that top singles players such as Tsitsipas — No. 6 in the world in singles and the top-seeded man in the singles’ event in Washington — can’t often play singles and doubles because of the strain it puts on their schedule. It’s even harder to play both events at Grand Slams, where men must play best-of-five sets.

But as Farah and Cabal’s cracking serves, lightning-quick returns and impeccable synchronization reminded Monday and Farah said in his news conference after, quality doubles play exists whether singles players participate or not.

“It’s out there, the product — it’s a good product,” Farah said with an edge in his voice. “There just needs to be more attention, that’s the only thing. Obviously Murray helps, Kyrgios, Tsitsipas helps, but even when they’re not playing, there’s a good level being played out there. We just need [the media], the ATP, the social media, the Instagram to promote those things. If they do that, they’re going to have a good product to sell.”

