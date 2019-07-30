

Gonzaga forward Terrance Williams was first-team All-Met as a junior last season. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Four-star forward Terrance Williams of Gonzaga verbally committed to Georgetown on Monday, keeping one of the top high school basketball players in the Washington area close to home. The 6-foot-6, 215-pounder is the Hoyas’ first commitment in the Class of 2020.

Williams, a rising senior for the Eagles, the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference defending champions, is rated as the second-best prospect in the District and the No. 14 power forward in the country by 247Sports.

“[Coach] Patrick Ewing is doing a good job turning around the program, and he makes me want to be a part of it,” Williams said. “Georgetown made me feel like home on my visit, even though it is technically still my home.”

Another step in the journey. Keep watching over me Cema 💜 #committed pic.twitter.com/Yyycy0oVR8 — T Will #️⃣5️⃣ (@_flyyt) July 30, 2019

[In search of an edge, elite basketball prospects are repeating a grade — in middle school]

Williams chose Georgetown, which offered him a scholarship during his sophomore season, over Notre Dame and Michigan. Williams cut his list of schools in early May to seven: Georgetown, Stanford, Notre Dame, Virginia, South Carolina, N.C. State and DePaul. Michigan, which hired alum and former NBA star Juwan Howard as coach in May, offered a scholarship in mid-July.

“Michigan came in late, so that situation is a little more riskier,” Williams said. “They just came in with a new coaching staff, and I would have to wait until the season starts and watch them play and I just wanted to get it over with before the season and the school year started. I sat down with my family, and we just decided Georgetown was it.”

Georgetown was Williams’s last official visit, and one that almost didn’t happen. Williams said he never truly thought about staying local for college until his AAU coach, Keith Stevens of Team Takeover, a Nike-affiliated squad in the Washington area, advised him to take a visit. He did in late June and was hosted by Hoyas rising sophomore Mac McClung. It was then, Williams said, that he “fell in love” with the school.

“I’m just ready to be a Hoya,” Williams said.

Williams also took official visits to Virginia, Stanford, Notre Dame and DePaul.

Williams averaged 17.8 points and 7.3 rebounds last season against some of the area’s best competition. He was first-team All-Met as a junior and third-team All-Met as a sophomore.

Williams’s AAU squad won the Nike Peach Jam tournament in 2018 and qualified again this year but fell short of another title. In five games, Williams averaged 16.8 points and 4.8 rebounds.

