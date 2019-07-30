

Jill Ellis during the World Cup victory parade in earlier this month in New York. (Carlo Allegri/Reuters)

Jill Ellis, who this month steered the U.S. women’s national soccer team to a second consecutive World Cup championship, will step down as head coach after a five-game victory tour.

“When I accepted the head coaching position, this was the timeframe I envisioned,” Ellis said in a written statement Tuesday. “The timing is right to move on and the program is positioned to remain at the pinnacle of women’s soccer. Change is something I have always embraced in my life and for me and my family this is the right moment.”

Ellis, 52, will continue with the U.S. Soccer Federation for at least a year as an ambassador, representing the governing body at events and speaking engagements.

“The U.S. Soccer Federation and the sport in general owes Jill a debt of gratitude,” U.S. Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro said in a prepared statement.

Ellis told the players this week, one person with knowledge of the situation said.

Ellis’s contract will expire Wednesday and, although the USSF could have exercised an option to retain her through the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, the English-born coach wanted to pursue other opportunities after serving in the current role for more than five years.

She will remain in charge for Saturday’s friendly against Ireland in Pasadena, Calif., two games against Portugal around Labor Day in Philadelphia and St. Paul, Minn., and two matches in October (details pending).

Top assistant Tony Gustavsson returned home to Sweden after the World Cup and will not return. The search for a replacement is expected to begin soon.

Early this month, Ellis became the first national team coach (men’s or women’s) in 81 years to win consecutive World Cup championships. The top-ranked Americans completed a seven-game sweep in France with a 2-0 victory over the Netherlands.

[After a World Cup victory like no other, one chant stands out for the U.S. women: ‘Equal pay!’]

Her 102-7-18 record includes a current 16-game unbeaten streak and a 13-0-1 mark in two World Cups. The only significant blemish came at the 2016 Olympics with elimination in the quarterfinals, the program’s earliest exit from a major tournament.

Ellis is the all-time U.S. leader in matches coached and she’s second in victories, three behind the late Tony DiCicco.

She was FIFA’s coach of the year in 2015 and is the presumed front-runner for the award this year.

The decision was not completely unexpected. While many assumed she would stay through the Olympics, others in and around the USSF figured she would step aside and explore options with another national team or a European club that has committed to investing in its women’s program. There has also been speculation she would pursue a men’s coaching job at some point.

Meticulous in her preparation and dry in her humor, Ellis promoted harmony among the players and emphasized the importance of communication between the coaching staff and the roster.

Critics often dismissed her coaching ability, saying almost anymore could have won with the U.S. program’s wealth of talent and depth. However, her tactical acumen positioned a conservative U.S. squad to win the 2015 World Cup, ending a 16-year drought.

[Ellis quietly sits at the heart of U.S. World Cup juggernaut]

Early in this recently completed World Cup cycle, when formation experiments failed, Ellis switched to a more aggressive setup, spearheaded by three forwards. Between World Cups, she also implemented rising talent, such as Crystal Dunn, Mallory Pugh and Rose Lavelle.

Ellis has deep roots in the D.C. area, having moved there as a teenager when her globe-trotting father, John, launched a soccer academy. She starred at Robinson Secondary School in Fairfax, in the Braddock Road Youth Club and at William & Mary before embarking on a coaching career that stopped at, among other places, the universities of Maryland and Virginia as an assistant.

After holding the top job at Illinois and UCLA, Ellis oversaw the U.S. under-20 and U-21 teams, served as a senior team assistant and twice was the interim head coach.

“The opportunity to coach this team and work with these amazing women has been the honor of a lifetime,” Ellis said. “I want to thank and praise them for their commitment and passion to not only win championships but also raise the profile of this sport globally while being an inspiration to those who will follow them.

"I want to sincerely thank the world class coaches and staff with whom I’ve had the privilege to work -- they are quintessential professionals and even better people. And finally, I want to thank the federation for their support and investment in this program, as well as all the former players, coaches and colleagues that have played an important role in this journey.”

Read more:

NWSL enjoying a World Cup bump, but sustainability is next step

Why Megan Rapinoe has no interest in meeting with Trump

Rose Lavelle, age 7, recounts adorable meeting with soccer star Rose Lavelle

For USWNT and its fans, a World Cup parade about more than soccer

Sally Jenkins: The U.S. women didn’t wait for their moment. They demanded it, and that’s real power.