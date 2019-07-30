

Redskins defensive end Jonathan Allen (93), left, walks with nose tackle Daron Payne (94) during Sunday's practice. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

RICHMOND — For Washington Redskins defensive end Jonathan Allen, being a leader is not a priority. Winning is.

“I’m tired of losing is all it comes down to,” said Allen, who is entering his third season with the franchise. “I hate losing. I hate losing more than I like winning, so I’m just trying to help this team win and if they view me as a captain, great. I’m just trying to do everything I can to help this organization win.”

Allen is an assumed leader of the Redskins’ defense, particularly along their young defensive line, but he is not concerned with his vocal role so much as he is with making the playoffs. He did not mince words about his goal for the upcoming season during a post-practice news conference on the fifth day of the team’s training camp.

“We’re just trying to win,” Allen said. “If it’s not about that, there’s really no point. We’re not talking about it."

Allen, who said he was “a Redskin fan before [he] was a Redskin player,” expressed frustration in the franchise’s performance in the two seasons since he was drafted in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft, but he seemed confident in some of his new teammates’ abilities, noting that several of the defensive rookies have a competitive drive similar to his.

As for his own development, Allen said he did not yet see himself as a “wily vet,” but that he “feel[s] confident.”

“When you go into your third year you pretty much have an understanding of the playbook,” Allen said. “And that’s when you can expand your understanding to the [defensive backs] or the linebackers, and you really can get a feel for the whole scheme.”

