

David Ortiz has been released from the hospital. (Michael Dwyer/AP)

David Ortiz, the former Boston Red Sox slugger wounded in an ambush-style shooting at a nightclub June 9, was discharged from Massachusetts General Hospital over the weekend and has been “feeling good” and resting at his Boston-area home, Ortiz and his family announced Monday.

Ortiz, the popular 43-year-old known as Big Papi, made his first public statement since the shooting in an Instagram post Monday, announcing — accompanied by a photo of a steak being grilled — that he had been sent home and calling it “priceless” to see his family celebrating his discharge. “Too bad I can’t crush food yet!” he wrote.

In an extended statement released later Monday, Ortiz and his family thanked the medical professionals and Red Sox officials who had assisted in his recovery from the bullet wound he suffered during the attack, which occurred in his native Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic.

“I am feeling good,” Ortiz said in the statement, “but I know I need to do my rehab just like I did when I was recovering from injuries playing baseball … Big Papi will be back soon.”

Ortiz, a 10-time all-star, has undergone three surgeries since being shot in the back, with the bullet causing damage to his intestines, liver and gall bladder. One surgery was in Santa Domingo in the immediate aftermath, and the other two at Mass General, the last of them to address unspecified complications three weeks ago.

Dominican authorities have said the shooting was a case of mistaken identity, with Ortiz an unintended target. Police have arrested 14 people, including the alleged gunman and the ringleaders behind the attack.

