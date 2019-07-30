

Offensive tackle Donald Penn (72) is meeting with the Redskins on Tuesday. (Lynne Sladky, File)

RICHMOND — Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Donald Penn is flying in to meet with the Washington Redskins Tuesday, and the team is hoping to sign him to a one-year contract later in the day, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

If the 36-year-old Penn signs, he will be the second offensive tackle the team has added in recent days, as star left tackle Trent Williams’s holdout stretches into the second week of training camp. Penn worked out last Friday along with another veteran tackle, Corey Robinson. After the session, Robinson signed a one-year deal with Washington while Penn left without a contract. At the time, Redskins officials quietly expressed hope that both players would eventually sign.

Penn’s arrival would allow the team to move former New York Giants tackle Ereck Flowers to left guard, where coaches had hoped he could compete for a starting spot. Flowers had spent the first few days of camp at left tackle but played some at guard on Tuesday.

Penn has been named to the Pro Bowl three times and will have some familiarity with the Redskins’ offense, having played for Coach Jay Gruden’s brother, Jon, in Oakland last year. Both Grudens run a similar offense.