

Redskins defensive end Matthew Ioannidis (98), left, faces off with guard Brandon Scherff (75) on Sunday. Tuesday saw the first two fights of Washington's training camp. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

RICHMOND — The temperature at Washington Redskins training camp has increased, as has the general chippiness among players — and with it came the first two player fights on Tuesday.

Fights are inevitable every year, and there was tension in the air after a week of offensive and defensive players banging up against each other. Add in the fact that the defense had an off day to stew over the offense having its best effort of camp on Sunday, and it led to fisticuffs.

“I think they wanted to fight today because we did good the last practice that we had,” tight end Jeremy Sprinkle said. “They’re trying to get us back or whatever, but it’s been good. I think the heat’s helped a lot in just getting us going a little bit."

The first incident came between defensive lineman JoJo Wicker and offensive lineman Tyler Catalina. There was some extra shoving after the play, and Catalina threw a punch to Wicker’s face mask. As things escalated and others began shoving, defensive tackle Tim Settle came flying in from the side to knock Catalina to the ground and start a wrestling match.

“The intensity, those guys on the other side of the ball, they’re such competitors and they’re all great athletes,” Catalina said. “They’re all pretty much top draft picks, so they want to be the alpha dogs. They want to dominate every day and that’s the same thing we want to do on the offensive side of the ball. So when we come together during team periods, it’s a lot of competing and a lot of fun.

“Just a culmination of all the pads and heat, probably. But we’re all good, it’s just football.”

Two plays later, safety Montae Nicholson and Sprinkle were engaged after the whistle and Sprinkle ended up on the ground. Nicholson stood over him refusing to move, and Sprinkle jumped back up and basically tackled the safety.

“We don’t mean it out here,” Sprinkle said of his altercation with Nicholson. “Stuff happens . . . That’s my boy.”

“It’s football, you get tired of going against the same dude day in and day out,” defensive lineman Jonathan Allen said. “It’s hot, you’re tired, your coach is yelling at you. It’s football. It’s physical. It’s a man’s game. A lot of testosterone. Honestly, to me, that’s normal. Obviously, you don’t want it to get out of hand, but anything that happens on the field stays on the field.”

