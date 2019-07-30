

Trey Quinn appears to be in the driver's seat for the slot receiver position on the Redskins. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The sound of the day may have been Trey Quinn screaming in celebration while sprinting down the sideline Tuesday. The second-year receiver is where we begin our takeaways from the day’s practice.

High expectations for Trey Quinn

Trey Quinn motioned from left to right Tuesday moments before Case Keenum received the snap. Quinn ran a drag route across the field and was left uncovered as Keenum made the easy throw. The second-year receiver turned upfield with plenty of room to run.

The sound of Quinn screaming, “Woo! Woo! Woo!” while running was audible from the sideline before he was stopped just shy of the end zone. Teammates paused for a second to watch Quinn power-spike the ball in celebration, something he broke out Sunday.

There are high expectations for the final pick of the 2018 draft out of SMU. Though Quinn played just three games and spent most of the season on injured reserve, the Redskins did not sign a veteran to replace slot receiver Jamison Crowder, who signed a $28.5 million free agent deal with the New York Jets in the spring. Rookies Terry McLaurin and Kelvin Harmon were added through the draft.

“Trey Quinn’s got the inside spot pretty much locked down,” Coach Jay Gruden said. “He’s a very versatile player, but we just have to get him the ball and see how he does. ... when it’s time to catch the ball, he’s going to make the play and get separation. I think he has shown that ability the time that we’ve had him here.”

Quinn, however, would rather be viewed as the underdog than be praised. That fit perfectly last season when he was Mr. Irrelevant, shadowing Crowder and looking to learn for the future. Sooner than expected, the future is now.

But that’s the uncommon thing — the last picks of the draft have not had much success recently. Ryan Succop has played every game since 2009 as a kicker in Kansas City and Tennessee, but the next seven Mr. Irrelevants leading up to Quinn have yet to start a game and only, Chad Kelly (2017), played a single game in 2018.

“It’s still playing ball for me,” Quinn said “I know a bigger role is expected out of me and that’s what I’ve prepared my whole life for. ... Luckily for me, besides my family and my faith, it’s my biggest love in the world.”

Quinn played in just three games with two starts due to ankle injuries that landed him on injured reserve twice last season. He had nine catches for 75 yards with a touchdown and one of the best scoring dances of the season with “The Scarn” from the television show “The Office.” He’s much more comfortable in Year 2, just knowing coaches, teammates and the system. The offseason work focused on getting healthy, film work and developing a routine, but he’s always had a knack for finding holes in the defense and using his quickness to his advantage. Quinn acknowledged he’s not on the “J.C. level,” referring to Crowder, but the plan is to get there.

But there’s no satisfaction in Gruden’s words, yet.

“I’m a competitive [expletive],” Quinn said. “You ask people back home I’ll celebrate at the end of the season.”

Up-and-down day for Haskins

Rookie Dwayne Haskins had his best practice of training camp Sunday, when nearly everything seemed to work. Some inconsistency returned Tuesday. The No. 15 overall pick had some nice throws, including a deep touchdown to Vernon Davis and a deep cross to Cam Sims. Matt Flanagan and J.P. Holtz would have also had good gains if not for drops. But Haskins also held onto the ball too long for a pair of sacks during a team period and had a pair of interceptions to Marquis Flowers and Jimmy Moreland in a two-minute drill.

In the trenches

The 1-on-1 periods with receivers vs. defensive backs gets all of the attention, but the offensive and defensive lines also go 1-on-1 during that time — and it’s just as entertaining. That’s when you get to see individuals truly stand out. Matt Ioannidis and Jonathan Allen have dominated throughout and the same happened Tuesday. Ioannidis even bull rushed through Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff, which rarely happens. Scherff has lost very few of these matchups in camp and quickly responded. The speed of Montez Sweat has been apparent during these drills, but he also showed some power in a snap against Morgan Moses. A shorthanded offensive line has been challenged during that period.

“As a defensive line, it doesn’t really matter who we go against,” Allen said. “Obviously, Trent [Williams] is not here, some of the starters aren’t here. They’re rotating a lot, but at the same time, it’s about what we do.”

