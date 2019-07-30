

Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard has a deep background in international basketball, as does new hire Johnny Rodgers. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

As the Washington Wizards continue evolving toward their vision of a more modern NBA franchise, the team on Tuesday named Johnny Rogers, a former player and general manager in the European leagues, to the newly created position of vice president of pro personnel, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Rogers, who spent the last three seasons as director of pro player personnel for the Los Angeles Clippers, brings an extensive international background to the Wizards. He spent the majority of his playing career in Spain, Italy and Greece and suited up for the Spanish national team during the 2000 Olympics. Upon retiring in 2004, Rogers remained well-known in international circles. He has scouted for the Oklahoma City Thunder and also provided color commentary for EuroLeague games.

In adding Rogers, the Wizards plan to treat free agency as a year-long process similar to how the team prepares for the NBA draft. The new pro personnel staff will resemble the work done by college scouts, who spend the season preparing for the draft. The staff will travel to NBA and G League games as well as international matchups. With Rogers’s expertise in scouting, he will strengthen the team’s handle on international players.

“We’re not tethered to an NBA model where you can only do this, this and this and you can only spend this,” new General Manager Tommy Sheppard said recently.

Rogers’s last stop, the Clippers, also has a clear connection to the Wizards and Ted Leonsis’s reconstructed organization, Monumental Basketball. Leonsis has expressed admiration for the Clippers’ model of collaboration from owner Steve Ballmer to the many executives.

“If you look around the NBA right now, the team that is doing that in I think a good way and we hope to also be seen that way is the Clippers,” Leonsis said before the official announcement of Monumental Basketball. “Where they have a Steve Ballmer, and he has brought in a great coach, he has presidents, he has general managers. He’s got a brain trust and that was very appealing to me because again, it was many hands make light work.”

