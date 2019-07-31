There are a few NFL players who are upset with their Madden ratings, with Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen declaring earlier this month that he won’t be playing this year’s version because of the 89 assigned to him and Dallas defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence calling for all Cowboys fans to boycott the game, again because of an 89 rating.

First-year Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury also has taken issue with the EA Sports game, but on a somehow even more superficial level.

"I saw my picture on there, and I'm not pleased with where we're at."



We need to talk, @EAMaddenNFL... 😂 #Madden20 pic.twitter.com/Y78KrXiaF3 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) July 30, 2019

On Tuesday, Kingsbury was asked about his team’s overall low ratings on Madden NFL 20, and he instead talked about how a friend had texted him a photo of his video-game doppelganger with the message, “Looking good, bud.”

“I had seen a bunch of guys kinda getting into their feelings because of their ratings, and then somebody sent me a picture of what I look like on there,” Kingsbury said. “So I want to get adjusted on looks rating. I look like I’m on ‘The Walking Dead’ in that picture. So I apologize to any of those players who I thought, ‘It’s just a video game, why are you upset?’ Because I saw my picture on there, and I’m not pleased with where we’re at.”

Kingsbury isn’t alone in this department. Check out Madden’s version of Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, who in real life resembles the Mighty Thor. In the video game, he . . . doesn’t:

the worst player likeness in Madden 20?



Greg Olsen. pic.twitter.com/LrjUGEVP1X — James Brady (@JamesBradySBN) July 25, 2019

More NFL coverage:

Carson Wentz opens 2020 with a talented Eagles offense and no Nick Foles

Ezekiel Elliott reportedly heads to Mexico amid contract dispute with Cowboys

Brewer: Tyreek Hill is back, and the NFL’s discipline policy is as baffling as ever

After his NFL days end, Redskins’ Jonathan Allen aims to launch video gaming career