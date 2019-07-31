

Dez Bryant (shown before a 2017 game against the Redskins) says he isn’t ready to return to football. (Alex Brandon/Associated Press)

Dez Bryant, the free agent wide receiver who hasn’t played in the NFL since the end of the 2017 season, hasn’t changed his mind about playing any time soon, although he adds that he has not retired.

Bryant, who played eight seasons for the Dallas Cowboys, has remained in great physical shape but tweeted that a lawsuit alleging that the Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott conspired with Frisco, Tex., police “to cover up the details” of a 2017 auto accident has discouraged him from returning.

“This exactly why I don’t have no interest in playing football right now,” Bryant tweeted. “I have not reached out to no organization trying to play. People forget real quick we are still human. My anxiety and depression came from this type of stuff. What I realized [is] nobody care but me.”

Bryant, who turns 31 in November and caught 531 passes for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns with the Cowboys, told one user, “I’m not retiring bro . . . I’m just taking care of myself . . . that’s a promise,” adding that he is “in good spirits with the project that I’m working on for all athletes and influencers.”

Although the record-setting contract the New Orleans Saints gave Michael Thomas might tempt him to try a comeback, his best days may well be behind him. Being in shape doesn’t mean he’s in football shape and his previous attempt to play ended last November when he tore his Achilles' tendon in his second practice after signing with the Saints.

Elliott, Bryant’s former teammate, and the Cowboys are being sued by Ronnie Hill, whose car was sideswiped by Elliott’s SUV. The lawsuit alleges that Cowboys running backs coach Gary Brown rushed to the scene and told him that the team “would take care of everything.” The team and Elliott, who has not reported to training camp, have not commented on the matter.

