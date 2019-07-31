

"I wanted to have kids early," LeBron James said in 2018, "to prove to my father that the way you did it was the absolute wrong way to do it." (Kathy Willens)

LeBron James is frequently the subject of intense debate, but it’s often about whether he is the greatest basketball player of all time.

Recently, though, vehement takes regarding the Los Angeles Lakers star have centered on a much different question: Is he being a good parent?

James made headlines for his behavior at his oldest son’s games during an AAU tournament in Las Vegas, where he joined the youth league team’s pregame layup line to throw down monstrous dunks and celebrated with exuberance. At one point, James lost a shoe while running onto the court in joy over a dunk by one of his son’s teammates.

Some have seen these displays as reflective of admirable support for his son, 14-year-old LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., and the other children on the team. Others have criticized the four-time NBA MVP for what they see as attention-seeking tactics at the expense of his child, and for going overboard in a way that would appear inappropriate for an average parent.

Bron had to jump in the warm up line real quick 😳



(via qwik11hoops/IG) pic.twitter.com/3gtkS7PjPM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 27, 2019

Dior/Tezzo connection knocked me out of my sneak! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Love being around my lil bros watching them playing the game they love. But for real my shoe really jump off my foot in excitement as well on that play. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/ci2whLcXcA — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 28, 2019

Among James’s sharpest critics — and not for the first time — has been Jason Whitlock, host of Fox Sports 1′s Speak for Yourself. Describing James’s “antics” as “inappropriate,” he created a stir Monday by saying of the viral clips from the AAU tournament, “Fame is a drug more potent and dangerous than cocaine. LeBron is a fame and social media junkie.”

“In his mind, LeBron is making fatherhood cool and fun again. I disagree,” Whitlock said. “LeBron is making a spectacle of himself, a circus of his son’s early playing days and using his son’s game as yet another platform to build the LeBron social-media brand.”

Whitlock recalled a 2008 playoff game during which James’s mother, seated courtside, took exception to a hard foul. Whitlock noted that he defended James at the time for being shown on TV telling his mother to “sit yo’ a-- down.”

“Gloria James needed to control herself and conduct herself with a dignity that placed her son in the proper light,” Whitlock said. “That’s what parents, no matter how famous, should do. They should not allow their thirst for fame to distract from or exaggerate their child’s performance.

"LeBron needs to follow advice he gave his mom: Sit yo’ a-- down.”

Among those who stood up for James was the Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, who responded to another media figure, Kevin Clancy of Barstool Sports.

“I gotta be honest if my son is ever throwing down alley oops I will probably lose my f------ mind," Clancy had tweeted, sharing the clip of James’s shoe-losing celebration. "But this is absolutely ridiculous. This is like, bizarre childlike behavior.”

Tatum retweeted Clancy and wrote: “With so many fathers not supporting there [sic] kids we get upset because he is genuinely happy for his son! I can’t wait till my son get older and I get to support him with whatever he wants to do!”

An NFL player, Damon Harrison of the Detroit Lions, also chimed in Tuesday.

“Lebron has set the standard this era for all fathers and even more so for black fathers. His son sees and feels the love and support from his dad,” he wrote on Twitter. "It’s never been seen on this level. They want to write the ‘his father wasn’t there’ story instead of this one. THIS is goals!”

The fact that LeBron being an exuberant, involved & supportive father is being used as a cudgel against him is utter insanity and borderline infuriating.



LeBron is clearly being the father he wished he had and his son, along with his son's teammates, obviously love it. https://t.co/xtlwnFkASY — nick wright (@getnickwright) July 29, 2019

It is actually possible for Lebron to be both a great dad & an insufferable egomaniac addicted to attention... it doesn’t have to be one or the other. — Justin Termine (@TermineRadio) July 31, 2019

James has spoken in the past about growing up without a father and wanting to be heavily involved in helping shape the lives of his children, who also include a 12-year-old son, Bryce Maximus, and a 4-year-old daughter, Zhuri.

“What really helped me out, becoming a parent, is what I went through as a kid, not having a dad. … I wanted to have kids early, to prove to my father that the way you did it was the absolute wrong way to do it, and I wanted to break the mold to where I want to be there and give them all the life skills," James said in a 2018 discussion with Kevin Durant.

On his HBO show, “The Shop,” James said in 2018 that he regretted giving Bronny, a highly regarded basketball prospect, his name because of pressure his child might feel to live up to live up to his standard.

“When I was younger, I didn’t have a dad,” James said. “So my whole thing was like, ‘Whenever I have a kid, not only is he going to be a Jr., I’m going to do everything that this man didn’t do.’ They’re going to experience things that I didn’t experience — the only thing that I can do is give them the blueprint, and it’s up to them to take their own course, whenever that time comes."

Fathers have been spending time with their kids and celebrating their successes for hundreds of years without dunking in layup lines and jumping on and off the court. There's a wide middle ground you're missing. https://t.co/5CTrUPaqOt — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) July 30, 2019

Among those responding to Whitlock’s criticism of James was former NFL player Nate Burleson, now a CBS Sports and NFL Network analyst.

“If I’m at [a] tennis match, if I’m at a basketball game, football game, track meet, I’m gonna get up and show out for my kids, because I want them to look up into the stands and see me — ‘My daddy is here and he’s present,’ " said Burleson, who noted that he had three children. "And I want them to feel that energy.

“As long as I’m not being disrespectful to the person next to me or the opposing team, I’m good. And don’t say it’s disrespectful because his son is good and LeBron is screaming. No, that’s called love and pride."

He then continued: "I didn’t even mention the fact that there are so many young African American boys and girls that look up in the stands and see nobody. A black man, showing up at the gym, showing his kid love and putting on a show for the fans that are there, man, that’s a great thing.”

One of Bronny’s AAU teammates, Dior Johnson, also joined the discussion on Twitter on Monday.

“You guys take what this man does off the court for granted. … My Dad has never been to ONE of my basketball Games,” he wrote, “In fact I haven’t even seen my father in 4 Years.”

In another post, the Johnson praised James by saying, “They will never know how much you impact my life On and most importantly OFF this basketball court !!!”

Thanks for everything Big Brother! ! .... They will never know how much you impact my life On and most importantly OFF this basketball court !!! ✊🏽❤️ ... they big mad?🤣 @KingJames pic.twitter.com/1aYTmKuQNE — Dior💔 (@3Diorjohnson) July 30, 2019

Sign up for our weekly NBA newsletter to get the best basketball coverage in your inbox

Read more from The Post:

Jeremy Lin is an NBA champion, but he’s embarrassed he didn’t really earn it

Wizards name Johnny Rogers vice president of pro personnel, boosting international expertise

As trade deadline looms, Nationals’ needs look glaring in loss to Braves