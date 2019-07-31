

Jalen Smith and Maryland will travel to Seton Hall and play at the Orlando Invitational as highlights of their nonconference schedule. (John Raoux/Associated Press)

Maryland basketball will begin its 2019-20 campaign with a stretch that includes a game at Seton Hall and a Thanksgiving tournament featuring quality opponents. The program released its full nonconference schedule Wednesday, but the best matchups had already been announced.

Maryland’s most difficult test in its nonconference slate could come on the road. In last year’s edition of the home-and-home series with Seton Hall, the Terps lost in College Park. The Pirates return Myles Powell, who averaged more than 20 points per game last season, and some early projections for this season peg Seton Hall as a top-15 team.

The Terrapins begin the Orlando Invitational against Temple and then play two more games in the bracket that also includes Marquette, Texas A&M and Southern Cal.

Maryland will host Notre Dame in this season’s Big Ten-ACC challenge. Notre Dame only won three conference games last year but returns most of its core. The Terps are 0-5 in the event since joining the Big Ten.

The Terps will also host Holy Cross (No. 239 of 353 last year in Ken Pomeroy’s ratings), Rhode Island (No. 142), Oakland (No. 187), Fairfield (No. 301), George Mason (No. 156) and Bryant (No. 327).

The Big Ten schedule has not yet been released, but the conference has announced the teams Maryland will play both at home and on the road: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State and Rutgers.

Maryland men’s basketball nonconference schedule

Times TBA

Nov. 1: Fayetteville State (exhibition)

Nov. 5: Holy Cross

Nov. 9: Rhode Island

Nov. 16: Oakland

Nov. 19: Fairfield

Nov. 22: George Mason

Nov. 28-Dec. 1: Orlando Invitational

Dec. 4: Notre Dame (Big Ten-ACC Challenge)

Dec. 19: at Seton Hall

Dec. 29: Bryant

