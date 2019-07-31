

Daniel Hudson is headed to Washington. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, the Washington Nationals acquired right-handed reliever Daniel Hudson in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays. About 10 minutes later, they landed lefty Roenis Elias from the Seattle Mariners. Then, about 20 minutes after that, they netted Hunter Strickland in a separate deal with the Mariners to continue a rush of moves with the 4 p.m. trade deadline nearing.

When the details were settled on the Strickland move, and trades began to pop up across the league, the Nationals had added three relievers to a bullpen that’s struggled since the start of the year.

Washington sent Class A pitcher Kyle Johnston to the Blue Jays for the 32-year-old Hudson, who will become a free agent after this season. They traded two minor-league arms to Seattle for Elias — lefty Taylor Guilbeau and righty Elvis Alvardo — and sent right-handed pitcher Aaron Fletcher for Strickland. The Strickland deal is pending a physical because the 30-year-old recently came off the 60-day injured list with a strained right lat muscle. But if that transaction goes through, and Strickland joins Hudson and Elias on the Nationals, they will have made three low-cost roster moves to address a glaring weakness.

Hudson had a 3.00 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 48 innings for the Blue Jays this season. He could be a high-leverage arm and ease the expectations on Wander Suero and Tanner Rainey down the stretch. Elias turns 31 on Thursday, still has two more arbitration years after this one, and could be both a matchup lefty or late-inning option for Washington. And Strickland, health-permitting, would provide experience for a group that’s spent months trying to find itself. He is also under team control until 2021, something General Manager Mike Rizzo looks for when scouring the trade market.

The prospects the Nationals dealt Wednesday, in sum, don’t appear like a huge blow to an already thin system. And that’s because none of Hudson, Elias or Strickland were the big-name relievers available. They weren’t the subject of endless rumors. Their numbers don’t jump off the page. But Washington entered Wednesday with the league’s worst bullpen ERA — at 5.97 — and a mix of unreliable pitchers ahead of closer Sean Doolittle. If they plan to add all three relievers, Strickland being the wild card, they’ll need to make a handful of corresponding moves to clear space on the 25- and 40-man roster.

This story will be updated.

