NFL training camp cuts don’t usually come with a whole lot of backstory, as some players simply are not meant to be NFL players: they’re too small, or too slow, or merely cannot grasp the concepts that teams are trying to install.

But the Baltimore Ravens cut a player this week whose backstory included an absurd few days, which involved both getting into a fight and throwing a football into a pond.

#Ravens released 2018 fifth-round WR Jordan Lasley. He was involved in a fight at practice Monday and threw a football into a pond. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) July 31, 2019

There does not seem to be video of ex-Ravens receiver Jordan Lasley’s pond-toss, sadly, but the Baltimore Sun’s Jonas Shaffer tried his best to get photo evidence of the end result.

Here, you can kind of see the ball Jordan Lasley threw into the nearby pond shortly after his fight with the DBs. pic.twitter.com/AQyrDw8509 — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) July 29, 2019

Here’s a view of the pond and its proximity to the Ravens practice fields via Google Maps:



The Baltimore Ravens' training facility, as viewed from a Google satellite. Pond is at bottom left. (Google Maps image)

Ravens Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that the Monday fight between Lasley, cornerback Cyrus Jones and safety Bennett Jackson had nothing to do with the decision to let the receiver go.

“We never cut anyone for fighting,” Harbaugh said. “It’s over a year now. From a fit perspective, in terms of what we’re trying to do with our offense, other guys are going to be a better fit.”

Lasley, who did not record any statistics in 2018 after Baltimore took him in the fifth round of the draft out of UCLA, bounced back with a touchdown catch several plays after scrapping with his teammates. He celebrated what he described as a “get-back” at the defense by launching the ball over a fence and into the pond.

“When you score in the red zone [and] you get a touchdown, you launch it in the pond,” Lasley said, stating the obvious. “I learned that from [former Ravens wide receiver] Michael Crabtree.”

Read more from The Post:

Dez Bryant has ‘no interest’ in playing football but says he isn’t retired

Raiders Coach Jon Gruden says quarterback Nathan Peterman ‘is growing on me’

Perspective: Roger Goodell doesn’t care about integrity or consistency. The Robert Kraft case proves it.

Louisiana judge says NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell can face questions in ‘no-call’ lawsuit

After his NFL days end, the Redskins’ Jonathan Allen aims to launch a video gaming career