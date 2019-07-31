

Washington Redskins offensive linemen Morgan Moses (76), left, Brandon Scherff (75) and Chase Roullier (73) during training camp on Wednesday. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Jay Gruden kicked all of the offensive and defensive linemen out of a team drill on Wednesday, banishing them to an empty field to run sideline-to-sideline sprints. The Redskins Coach was furious, and he kept all the skill position players on the field to continue to run 7-on-7 drills without any rushers or protectors.

The drama along the line of scrimmage is where we begin our takeaways from Wednesday’s practice.

Skirmish takes away from much-needed work for offensive line

Things have been heated between the offensive and defensive lines the last two practices, as a fracas broke out both days. Things started with defensive lineman JoJo Wicker and offensive lineman Tyler Catalina on Tuesday. Catalina was cut Wednesday morning.

[Donald Penn, Trent Williams’ friend, says he joined Redskins to play left tackle]

The beef between the two position groups had already been building, as heat and fully-padded practices increased the intensity. The two groups could be heard barking and swearing at each other during a 1-on-1 period during which a single lineman from each side faces off. By the end of the period, offensive tackle Morgan Moses, defensive lineman Jonathan Allen and others were clearly frustrated with the opposite side.

The vocal back-and-forth continued into the 11-on-11 period, and just a few snaps in, quarterback Colt McCoy was knocked to the ground. Bodies swarmed in a hive of shoves and takedowns when Gruden had enough. Both groups were sent to run sprints.

“We’ve just got to protect each other,” offensive tackle Geron Christian said. “Coach is completely right, we don’t need to be out there fighting. Sometimes it happens, it’s a physical sport. Other than that, just have to stay focused and know that everybody wants the best for everybody and just practice. . . . It’s just football, honestly.”

The timing was not the best, as the team was working in two newly signed offensive linemen in tackle Donald Penn and guard Hugh Thornton, and two players recently returning from injury in starting center Chase Roullier and Christian. The unit has struggled during camp, and the holdout of left tackle Trent Williams has clearly had ripple effects throughout the entire team.

"I know what the expectations are‚” said Christian, who spent much of his rookie season on injured reserve, and said his knee is no longer a concern. “I’m in a better mental state because I know what to expect from coach. I know the technique, know all the calls. So, there’s not much learning I need to do other than refreshing. . . . It’s just learning the technique and being consistent with it.”

[Redskins have faced a business staff exodus since the firing of Brian Lafemina]

The return of Roullier has arguably been the biggest positive of the week. He is clearly the top center on the roster and is used to dealing with new teammates at guard after the team went through three sets of them in 2018. He’s close to 100 percent and said his delay in coming back from shoulder surgery was more precautionary than anything.

“We’ve got some new guys, but we’ve got a lot of the same guys as well,” Roullier said “It’s just getting some repetitions with each other and you start to get used to where the guy next to you is going to be. It happens pretty quick. Unfortunately, I’ve gotten pretty used to making sure it happens quickly.”

Montez Sweat banged up, but he should be fine

First-round draft pick Montez Sweat left practice during the early portion with a lower leg injury. The outside linebacker appeared to limp for a moment before going down to one knee and being attended to by the medical staff. He didn’t take part in the walk-through, but he was present with a sleeve on his calf, and has been listed as day-to-day. The team will be happy the injury isn’t serious, as Sweat has been as talented as advertised during training camp, with a blend of power and speed wrapped into a long 6-foot-6 frame.

Jay Gruden says he and brother Jon haven’t had much time for talking

Gruden was asked about the conversation he had with his brother Jon about signing Penn, who played for the Raiders from 2014 to 18.

“He’s on ‘Hard Knocks,’ I didn’t ask him,” Gruden said.

More Redskins coverage:

Meet Donald Parham, the Redskins’ undrafted rookie tight end with a 7-foot wingspan

Jonathan Allen says he cares more about winning than being captain: ‘I’m tired of losing’