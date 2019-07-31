

Stephen A. Smith ended up in a sling after resuming his boxing workouts. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press)

Sporting a sling on his left arm this week, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith admitted, “I know you all [are] laughing at me.”

The sling became a necessity for the sports network’s favorite lightning rod after he had surgery last week because “I heard a rip” while boxing to get into shape.

“I wanted to get myself into some shape, lost about 10 pounds and wanted to lose a little bit more plus I love to box,” he explained on Twitter. “I love basketball and I love boxing — I can’t stand just running. So to get some real cardio in, I like boxing and I like basketball. I haven’t been able to box over the last year because of my schedule and all that stuff. So I decided to get back heavily into it.”

A little too heavily, evidently.

“I got excited when I was training and throwing punches at my trainer and stuff like that. Next thing you know, I wind up to throw a left hook, a check left hook, and all I heard was a rip and I knew something was wrong. Immediately it hurt, but it wasn’t until the next day that I couldn’t lift my damn arm over my shoulders.

Since everyone is asking what happened to my arm, here ya go... pic.twitter.com/se23BieWbu — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) July 29, 2019

“So it was really, really bad. I know this. As a result, since it was a rip, I knew I needed to have surgery. I had surgery last Wednesday. I’ve been in some pain, taking pain medication and that ain’t working. Trying to get some sleep, that ain’t working. The whole bit. [But] I just didn’t feel like being out of work any longer, at least for this week, so here I am.”

Because he’s a lightning rod for denizens of the Internet, he knew he’d best offer an explanation and he threw a bit of a punch with his other hand as he did so.

"I got hurt, all right? You satisfied now? I know you all are laughing at me. You understand? I’m 51. Like get over it. It’s over. It’s over! I understand, but damn it, I was trying to hold on to my youth. I love boxing and I love basketball, but it just didn’t work out and I suffered the consequences.

“Satisfied?”

