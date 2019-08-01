

Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24) defends wide receiver Brian Quick (83) during a training camp practice.

For many of the players returning to the Washington Redskins’ roster, training camp is a time to re-acclimate to the grind of football season. The stakes are relatively low.

For wide receivers Darvin Kidsy and Brian Quick, this year’s training camp is like a tryout.

"From top to bottom, this is probably the most talented group I’ve been around,” Redskins wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard said. “I think every guy here is a little bit different, which I think you can say every year, but we have a few more guys that can ‘create their own shot’ [with] some separation skills and quickness.”

Kidsy and Quick are two players on the roster cut line. Both are talented enough to have re-signed with the team on multiple occasions (four times collectively), but their careers with the Redskins — and for the 30-year-old Quick, perhaps in the NFL — hang in the balance this camp, as they compete with a group of promising young players for the final roster spots at the position.

“It’s just a blessing just to be out here,” said Kidsy, who joined the team’s active roster in December after spending 15 weeks on the practice squad. “I always say everything will be all right. I always say my slogan, coming from a small school, 'I’m the Kid Who Did.’ ”

Kidsy said he earned the nickname because he beat the odds of making it to the NFL as a redshirt senior from Texas Southern University. The 24-year-old signed with the Redskins in 2018 following a successful rookie camp but was cut at the end of last year’s training camp before joining the practice squad. He eventually earned his way into the lineup at the end of last season and is now trying to maintain his spot while fending off new competition.

“It’s feeling way better than last year,” Kidsy said of his training camp performance so far. “I pretty much know what I’m doing this time with all three [wide receiver] positions. It’s going really well, and now I can just play really fast.”

Quick, who joined the league in 2012 as a second-round draft pick for the St. Louis Rams, is also having a successful camp, having made big catches from different quarterbacks throughout this week. Although Quick is a seasoned vet, he said he is still learning to set himself apart.

“I’m maturing and understanding the game a lot more,” Quick said. “There’s always room for improvement, still. And there’s always room for growth. So I just feel like being on the same team, I’m learning more, knowing the offense and learning the players and coaches and how they think. That’s what I’m getting better at.”

Josh Doctson, Paul Richardson Jr. and Trey Quinn are considered the front-runners for the top three wideout spots. The team is likely to keep just three more on its final 53-man roster, leaving Kidsy and Quick competing with two 2019 draft picks in Terry McLaurin (third round) and Kelvin Harmon (sixth) along with a pair of young veterans who have shown promise in Cam Sims and Robert Davis.

That increased competition might lead some to think Kidsy and Quick would be putting pressure on themselves to produce standout performances in camp, but if that’s the case, neither is letting on. Pressure and uncertainty have never been a setback for either.

“I just deal with it,” Kidsy said.

