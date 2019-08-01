

Vic Fangio will be on Denver's sideline in Canton, Ohio on Thursday night. (David Zalubowski/AP)

Vic Fangio is making what could be described as a Hall of Fame effort to not miss his head coaching debut.

The 60-year-old former Bears assistant was set to lead his Denver Broncos Thursday in a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons, despite having been hospitalized earlier in the day with a kidney stone issue.

ESPN reported that Fangio spent “a good part of the day in a Cleveland hospital,” but while he did not pass the stone, he was feeling well enough to travel to Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, for the game.

A Broncos spokesman confirmed that Fangio was “was taken to the hospital by a team physician this afternoon and was treated for a kidney stone.”

The Hall of Fame game kicks off the NFL’s preseason slate, a week before any other teams get into action.

Fangio is entering his first season as a head coach, after spending most of the past quarter-century as an NFL defensive coordinator, including serving in that capacity for the San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers. In all, he has spent 40 years as football coach, beginning with a Pennsylvania high school in 1979, and he has worked in the USFL and at the college level.

Vic Fangio takes the field for pregame: “I’m good.” #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) August 1, 2019

Fangio’s NFL defenses have finished in the top-five in fewest yards allowed in five of the past eight years, and were never worse than 15th in that span. His Chicago unit last season led the league in scoring defense (17.7 ppg), rushing defense (80.0 ypg), yards per play (4.8), takeaways (35) and interceptions (27).

Fangio was hired by the Broncos in January, taking over from Vance Joseph, who was fired after posting an 11-21 record in two seasons.

“There are few things that Vic has not seen in 40 years of coaching,” Broncos General Manager John Elway said at the time. “He’s been great on the defensive side of the ball for a number of years with a simple, detailed approach that gets results. With his intelligence and experience, Vic is as good of a football coach as you can find.”

