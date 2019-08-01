

Catherine McNally hits an approach during her Thursday win over Christina McHale at the Citi Open. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

As one teen sensation fell Thursday at the Citi Open, another held strong. Felix Auger-Aliassime was knocked out of the men’s singles after a 6-3, 6-3 loss to former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic, leaving Catherine McNally as the last teen standing.

McNally, 17, defeated former top-30 singles player Christina McHale, 6-2, 1-6, 6-3, to advance to the semifinals of a WTA event for the first time. She moves on to play either fourth-seeded Su-Wei Hsieh, the last remaining seeded player in the women’s draw, or Varvara Gracheva.

McNally fought through chest congestion and a bit of fatigue in the second set — she’s still alive in the doubles draw with partner Coco Gauff — to beat her compatriot, showing off remarkable shot selection and placement as well as a cracking forehand.

[Jo-Wilfried Tsonga soldiers on at 34, trying to regain his form]

“I haven’t gone to bed — the past few nights I got to bed at like 1 a.m. because of doubles,” McNally said. “For me, I think it just is a reality of what the tour is like. It’s not going to be easy, but whoever can handle all these situations and take all the positives and just bring the right energy, I think that’s who’s going to succeed.”

The Cincinnati native doesn’t have much experience on the tour, though she does have an impressive juniors’ doubles career. McNally reached the final of the junior doubles tournament at Wimbledon in 2016 and 2017 before authoring a breakthrough season last year.

In 2018, she won a pair of Grand Slam junior doubles trophies, at the French Open and U.S. Open, and made it to her third straight junior doubles final at the All England club. She partnered with Gauff for the win in New York.

“I watched all of [Gauff’s] matches [at Wimbledon],” McNally said. “I was super proud of her, and I thought she did a great job handling the moment, all the pressure that was on her playing on the big stage. But yeah, I think it just shows me because I've played really close with her and I've had chances to win that I'm right there, too, and I can do the same thing.”

McNally and Gauff will play Anna Kalinskaya and Miyu Kato on Friday for a spot in the Citi Open women’s doubles final.

Cilic, who advances to play either Frances Tiafoe or No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev. The Canadian finally looked his age against the 6-foot-6 Croat, who ran the 18-year-old around court and was the steadier player overall.

Auger-Aliassime had bright moments, serving 10 aces and winning 79 percent of points on his first serve, but he also had 11 double faults and failed to convert too many break points.

“I couldn’t figure it out, and it was just really tough out there today,” an agitated Auger-Aliassime said after. “In every way I just felt like I couldn’t even play close to what I’m able to … today has shown that I need to improve a lot of things still.”

Auger-Aliassime now moves on to the Masters 1000-level Rogers Cup in his native Montreal.

Elsewhere around Rock Creek Park Tennis Center, Peter Gojowczyk defeated No. 8 seed Milos Raonic, 6-4, 6-4, and advances to play Kyle Edmund. Edmund beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 earlier in the afternoon.

In the women’s draw, tour veteran Camila Giorgi defeated Rebecca Peterson 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to set up a quarterfinal match up with Zarina Diyas. Diyas beat Lesia Tsurenko 6-4, 6-4.