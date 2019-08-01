

“It’s hard to judge these things because they don’t really get a chance to say anything, to be honest with you,” Charles Barkley said of the debates. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Charles Barkley attended the two Democratic presidential debates and, believe it or not, he had some things to say.

The basketball Hall of Famer and TV analyst has never been shy about expressing his opinion on much of anything, including politics. In Detroit, the site of the debates, he claimed to be impressed by certain candidates, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and, in particular, former housing secretary Julián Castro.

Barkley also had some complaints to share, such as about the debate format and about Democratic and Republican policies regarding the black community.

“Both parties suck in that aspect,” he declared with characteristic bluntness (via Yahoo News).

“I think all politicians take black folks for granted,” Barkley said. “They talk to black folks every four years, and that’s about it. How they’re going to make our lives better, and then do nothing about it.”

The discussion on race led to a question about President Trump, who Barkley described (via Vice News) as having “a little anger management problem.”

“I’m leery of calling people ‘racist.’ He says some things that can be construed as racist,” Barkley said of Trump. “Some things he’s said are very wrong and flagrant.

“When he has the opportunity to denounce white nationalism and things like that, he could do a much better job.”

Charles Barkley came into the spin room for a bit.

He likes Julián Castro.

Said both parties take black voters for granted. pic.twitter.com/Bxr8RUDUNU — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) July 30, 2019

During his playing days, Barkley identified himself as Republican, going so far as to speculate in 1994 about representing that party in a run for governor of his home state of Alabama. By 2006, though, when he again pondered such a campaign, he had aligned himself with the Democratic Party.

Reportedly saying at the time, “I was a Republican until they lost their minds,” Barkley asserted, “The word conservative means discriminatory, practically. … What do the Republicans run on? Against gay marriage and for a war that makes no sense. A war that was based on faulty intelligence. That’s all they ever talk about. That and immigration. Another discriminatory argument for political gain.”

Barkley also said then that “Democrats have done a horrible job,” and has frequently offered his brand of constructive criticism.

Even in a moment of triumph last year after working to help Democratic candidate Doug Jones defeat the GOP’s Roy Moore for an Alabama Senate seat — “At some point, we’ve got to stop looking like idiots to the nation,” he said during that campaign — Barkley chided his adopted party.

“This is a wake-up call for Democrats,” he said then. “They’ve taken the black vote and the poor vote for granted for a long time. It’s time for them to get off their a-- and start making life better for black folks and people who are poor.”

In Detroit for the debates, he said, “It’s not a Republican or a Democrat thing, it’s not a liberal or a conservative thing — it’s an economic thing … and that’s what both parties have been neglecting.

"Especially the Democratic Party,” Barkley continued, “because every black person I know has always voted Democratic and, with the exception of a few guys who can play sports, all those people are still poor.”

He said that he “just wanted to come one time” to a debate among presidential candidates. Barkley noted, though, that “when you’ve got 20 people, nobody gets a word in edgewise.”

“It’s hard to judge these things because they don’t really get a chance to say anything, to be honest with you,” Barkley said of the debates (via the New York Times). “You never get to explain anything, that would be the best way to say it. You can say, ‘I want to get rid of all college debt, I want to do Medicare-for-all.’ Those sound great, but you got to do a little bit more than that in how you’re going to pay for it.”

As for his favored candidates, Barkley said he “came here to see Julián Castro and Pete Buttigieg.”

“Those are the two guys I like the most, so I came to see both of them in person,” he said Tuesday. “I think Mayor Pete was fantastic tonight, and I’m really looking forward to seeing Julián tomorrow.”

Barkley said his affinity for Castro went back to Castro’s tenure as mayor of San Antonio from 2009 to 2014. “I spent a lot of time with him when I was there for Spurs games,” Barkley said.

He also praised Sanders, calling him “a live wire.” Barkley said that Sanders and Warren have “got great charisma.”

Warren was excited to greet Barkley after Tuesday’s debate, saying, “I’m a real fan girl.”

It’s 12:21am and ⁦@ewarren⁩ is still in the spin room meeting Sir Charles pic.twitter.com/UHBnmruDZe — Kristen Orthman (@KristenOrthman) July 31, 2019

Barkley said he was “not ready to make a formal choice” among the candidates, expressing concern that Castro and Buttigieg might not “get enough traction to be counted.” He declared that “this thing is so swayed towards certain candidates.”

In any event, Barkley felt that there were “just too many people right now” in the debates.

“You can’t ask a question and get a definite answer,” he said.

