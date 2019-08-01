

RICHMOND — Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie strides around the turf at Redskins training camp with the confidence of a veteran who’s been there and done that. It’s a gait with the swagger of a man who missed just seven games in a decade before abruptly retiring last season.

The retirement lasted less than five full months before Rodgers-Cromartie got the itch to play again, and the Redskins’ defensive backfield could benefit from his change of heart. That’s where we start our takeaways from Thursday’s practice.

Rodgers-Cromartie is in the mix for a roster spot in Washington’s secondary

“I really wasn’t done,” Rodgers-Cromartie said of his decision to un-retire. “I just had to regroup and get my mind set. . . . The mental part of this is key, man. My mental had to be right. But I was never done. I feel like I’ve got too much competitiveness in me and I have a lot to offer to the young guys. I just want to get back here and teach what I can teach. If I get in, if I fit in, you know I’ll be ready.”

Rodgers-Cromartie joined the Raiders in late August last season and playing time was an issue. His grandmother was also having heart surgery, so that weighed on his mind. But now the two-time Pro Bowler, who has 30 career interceptions, is back focused.

That doesn’t mean he’s competing for a starting job. The outside cornerback spots are held down by Josh Norman and Quinton Dunbar, while Fabian Moreau and rookie Jimmy Moreland seem to be the favorites at slot corner. His versatility works in his favor, but a roster spot isn’t a given.

“DRC’s obviously an experienced guy who can still run,” Coach Jay Gruden said. “He’s kind of been hobbled a little bit, he’s got a sore ankle. . . . So, it’s good to have a guy in here like that. He’s right in the mix of corner with all those other guys.”

Rodgers-Cromartie said he wants to mentor a young group of cornerbacks and has even advised some of the young receivers. This is a different stage of his career from when he was a boisterous star for the Cardinals and Giants. The question is, will he remain on the roster?

Scherff says he isn’t worried about his contract

Brandon Scherff isn’t talking about his contract, but that won’t stop him from being asked about it. The two-time Pro Bowl guard is on the final year of his rookie deal and has yet to sign an extension. Scherff could hit the open market as a free agent next offseason if the two sides don’t reach an agreement, although the team could use the franchise tag to hold on to him for another year.

“I’m not going to speak on contracts,” Scherff said. “It’s between my agent and the Redskins. . . . You know I’m here for another year and that’s all I care about. I’ve got to do the best I can and that’ll take care of itself.”

In the meantime, Scherff said he’s stronger than ever. He’s fully recovered from the fluke pectoral tear that put him on injured reserve, and he said he’s trying to become more of a leader — a need for a unit that’s still without star left tackle Trent Williams, a training camp holdout.

“I’ve been taking care of my body a lot more,” Scherff said. “I try a little faster with my eyes, my communication — try to see the adjustment the defense is giving us each and every play and how I can adjust off of that and play a lot faster and communicate with Morgan [Moses] and Chase [Roullier] or whoever is beside me.”

Jay Gruden is tired of the fights

After practice fights broke out both Tuesday and Wednesday, the team went without pads Thursday, and Redskins Coach Jay Gruden made it clear he’d had enough of the sparring.

“Well, there’s no place for fighting,” Gruden said. “No. 1, it’s a personal foul, you get ejected from games, lack of discipline. I had to squash it, so we squashed it. I like competition. Always have, always will. I like effort. Extracurricular fighting? There’s no positive, at all."

Injury notes: Running back Chris Thompson was held out for a rest day. Offensive lineman Ereck Flowers is day-to-day with an upper-body contusion.

