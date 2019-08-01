

Merril Hoge (shown in 2009) claims in a lawsuit that exposure to the herbicide Roundup caused his non-Hodgkins lymphoma. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Merril Hoge, the former ESPN analyst and NFL running back, can describe vividly how chemotherapy can “literally scream through your veins . . . the burns, the hair loss, the fatigue of it all."

He learned this firsthand while having treatment in 2003 for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a disease he believes is linked to his exposure to the herbicide Roundup when he was a boy doing farmwork. Recently Hoge, as tens of thousands of people have done, filed a lawsuit against Monsanto, the company that makes Roundup.

Hoge, a 54-year-old native of Pocatello, Idaho, said he began using the product as an adolescent working at Shiozawa Farms in Idaho in 1977. Like more than 18,000 other plaintiffs who have filed lawsuits, he claims in his complaint, first filed in U.S. District Court in Idaho, that he has “incurred significant economic and noneconomic damages.” Hoge lives in Kentucky; his filing was sent to multidistrict litigation in northern California. Bayer AG, the parent company of Monsanto, has lost three Roundup-related cases since last summer.

“We believe the dangerous product, Roundup, caused Mr. Hoge’s cancer,” his attorney, Joseph Osborne, told the Idaho State Journal. “So we filed a lawsuit seeking coverage for pain and suffering for him both emotionally and physically, both in the past and future as well as any relevant economic damages we can claim.”

While Hoge was doing farmwork, the lawsuit states, he “mixed and sprayed Roundup on crops and other plants as part of his job duties,” following all safety warnings.

“Listen, I’ve been using Roundup forever,” Hoge told CBS News. “I didn’t wear gloves. We weren’t told to wear gloves or a mask.”

The lawsuit does not specify monetary damages and Osborne said Hoge hopes “to bring additional notice and attention to the fact that Roundup is still on the market, still being sold.” Hoge told CBS that when he sees it on store shelves, he wonders, “How can it be there and still exposed to people without them knowing it?”

The world’s most widely used broad-spectrum herbicide, Roundup contains glyphosate, an active ingredient whose use a University of Washington study links to a more than 40 percent increased risk of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. “Our analysis focused on providing the best possible answer to the question of whether or not glyphosate is carcinogenic,” wrote Lianne Sheppard, the study’s senior author and a professor in the UW departments of Environmental & Occupational Health Sciences and Biostatistics. “As a result of this research, I am even more convinced that it is.”

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has determined otherwise, concluding that glyphosate “is not likely to be carcinogenic to humans” and that its cancer classification “is consistent with other international expert panels and regulatory authorities.”

The agency “continues to find that there are no risks to public health when glyphosate is used in accordance with its current label,” the agency said as part of an April action.

Juries, though, have not sided with the German pharmaceutical giant, which acquired Monsanto last year. Last month, a judge lowered the punitive damages a jury awarded to Edwin Hardeman, the first cancer patient to take Monsanto to trial. Federal jurors in California awarded him $80.27 million in March (about $5.27 million in compensatory damages for pain and suffering and $75 million in punitive damages). Judge Vince Chhabria found the decision to award punitive damages was reasonable, but that the size of the award was constitutionally impermissible, lowering the total award to around $25 million.

Earlier this week, another judge reduced the $2 billion awarded to a California couple who developed cancer after using Roundup because the award exceeded legal precedent. The couple’s award was $86.7 million. That marked the third time in less than a year that Bayer AG has had a jury award significantly reduced in a lawsuit. Bayer is appealing or plans to appeal all verdicts.

“We continue to believe that the verdict and damage awards are not supported by the evidence at trial and conflict with the extensive body of reliable science and conclusions of leading health regulators worldwide that confirms glyphosate-based herbicides can be used safely and that glyphosate is not carcinogenic,” Bayer said in a statement July 28.

Hoge was a running back for the Pittsburgh Steelers for seven seasons, his career cut short by concussions during his single season with the Chicago Bears in 1994. He worked for ESPN for over 20 years, until being laid off in 2017.

Read more from The Post:

Perspective: Trent Williams’s relationship with the Redskins is fractured and there’s no going back

Olympic figure skater Ashley Wagner says she was sexually assaulted at 17 by another skater

Perspective: Nationals GM Mike Rizzo faced challenges at home and abroad at trade deadline