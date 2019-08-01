

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga chases down a forehand hit by Kyle Edmund during their match at Rock Creek Tennis Center on Thursday afternoon. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Ten years ago, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga came to the ATP’s summer stop in Washington as a star on the rise. The previous year, he emerged from nowhere to reach the Australian Open final and by the time he arrived in Rock Creek Park was established as a top 10 player at 24 years old.

At 34, managing an assortment of injuries (most involving his knees) and with a ranking of No. 70, he has become a journeyman seeking to regain his form. He flashed that form in a Citi Open upset Tuesday night over second-seeded Karen Khachanov, but it was elusive Thursday in a round-of-16 loss to Englishman Kyle Edmund, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Tsonga’s most glaring weakness has long been his return of serve, and it again set him back against Edmund, ranked No. 34.

“I made a turn in the second set, had a few opportunities,” Tsonga said. “I was a little bit too defensive. I got more aggressive … but I had a few shots where I could have done something else. That’s it.”

Tsonga had more aces (14 to 4), better win percentages on his first and second serves, and more receiving points won, but he faltered in key points.

At the start of the match, the temperature hovered around 90 degrees with a “feels like” of 94. Both players struggled to maintain a good grip. Tsonga shook his head after a couple of early mistakes, because his hands slipped while attempting backhands. He repeatedly called over a ball kid to pass him a white towel. After she came to him several times, Tsonga smiled, as if to say he was sorry.

When he found a consistent grip, Tsonga displayed his powerful serve and strong forehand. He approached the net well, which he’s done for years, despite his 6-foot-2 frame. He also tried a few drop shots, some of which produced encouraging results. Others didn’t. Later, in the third set, he forced a few shots, including two routine forehands that he yanked out of bounds.

“For the moment, I’m disappointed,” Tsonga said.



Tsonga's serve was working, helping him collect 14 aces in his Round of 16 matchup at the Citi Open on Thursday afternoon. (Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE/REX) (Erik S Lesser/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Tsonga said that the tournament represents an overall positive in the larger theme still playing out in his career: recovering from injury.

After his match, Tsonga touched his back and motioned to his left knee. He has suffered injuries in both places: His latest major setback came in February 2018, when he hurt his left knee. He missed significant time in 2010 and 2013 with knee issues, and he missed most of 2018 — about seven months, including the entire clay and grass seasons. His ranking plummeted. Earlier this year, he was out of the top 200.

It has been a year and a half since his “little operation” on his left knee. He he has since flashed glimpses of the star he once was. In May, he made the second round of the French Open. At Wimbledon, he advanced to the third round, where he faced Rafael Nadal, a good friend. Tsonga lost in straight sets.

Born to a Congolese father and a French mother, Tsonga is nicknamed “Ali” because of his facial resemblance to Muhammad Ali. He rose to fame at Melbourne in 2008 when, as an unseeded player, he reached the final. He beat four seeded players, including a straight-sets victory over Nadal in the semifinals. Tsonga hasn’t reached another Grand Slam final.

He has, however, achieved a career-high ranking of No. 5 in the world, in early 2012. And he’s one of only three players to have beaten Roger Federer, Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray at least once at a Grand Slam tournament.

At 34, he soldiers on, smashing aces and engaging in rallies against players much younger than him. On Tuesday, he was 11 years older than his opponent; on Thursday, he was 10 years older. Tsonga, who married last year, has a 2-year-old son, named Sugar. His best days on the court seem behind him, though he keeps pushing into his mid-30s.

Up next: the 2019 Rogers Cup in Montreal.

“What inspires me is I still think I can improve many things,” Tsonga said. “That’s why every day I (commit) and try to work.”

