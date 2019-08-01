

Lauren Davis showcases her powerful backhand in action against Sofia Kenin during their Citi Open match on Wednesday afternoon at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. (Erik S Lesser/EPA-EFE/REX)

The grandstand crowd at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center waited nearly three hours for release, and as Lauren Davis closed in on a spot in the Citi Open quarterfinals Wednesday afternoon, the crowd was ready for the moment. “Come on, Lauren!” came a yell. “Here we go, LD!” came another.

When Davis finally sealed the match, completing a 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 win over fellow American Sofia Kenin, the crowd went to its feet and roared.

Davis, a 25-year-old American, knocked out the highest remaining seed in the women’s draw. Kenin, a 20-year-old Russian native with American citizenship, is enjoying her finest year as a professional, including a third-round win over Serena Williams in June at the French Open.

But she became the third top seed to fall, only a day after No. 1 seed Sloane Stephens and second-seeded Madison Keys — and 15-year-old sensation Coco Gauff — exited the WTA draw.

Despite winning the first set, Kenin was not sharp Wednesday against Davis, a player who reached a career-high rank of 26th (May 2017) and currently checks in at 75th in the world. Throughout the match Davis remained calm while Kenin kicked a ball, hit one toward the side and shook her head after unforced errors.

“I played well. I’m happy to be doing it and enjoying the tennis,” Davis said. “I just had a game plan and I executed it. At times it wasn’t the prettiest, but I competed really well. Just happy with the way I fought.”

Our 2016 Finalist Lauren Davis slides into the QFs where she'll face Jessica Pegula. #CO19 pic.twitter.com/okKaRNHGUP — Citi Open (@CitiOpen) July 31, 2019

Davis said she and Kenin have trained together in Delray Beach, Fla., and she knew precisely how Kenin wants to play. Davis dismantled the speedster by staying aggressive with her backhand and showing quickness in the midafternoon humidity.

Neither player is imposing. Davis stands 5-foot-2, Kenin 5-7. But each struck the ball well and played with power.

At age 17, Kenin reached the third round of the 2017 U.S. Open. Then she chose to forgo a college scholarship offer from Miami and turn pro. She is coached by her father, Alex, who sat in the front row on Wednesday. He grew frustrated as the match wore on. He clenched his fists when his daughter lost a point, then shook his head after Davis whipped a forehand by Kenin.

During a break in the third set — when Kenin faced a 5-2 deficit — Alex stood near his daughter on the court. She had hit several balls straight into the net. Minutes later, he threw a wrapper to the ground. Once the match ended, he berated one of the line judges.

Davis knew Kenin likes to dictate the point and countered her opponent’s approach with a simple mind-set: “I just tried to not hit it right at her,” Davis said.

Davis advances to Thursday’s quarterfinal against American Jessica Pegula, whom Davis lost to earlier this season.

“I’m feeling more confident than I was in the beginning of the year,” Davis said. “Just got some matches under my belt. Looking forward to a good challenge, yeah. I’m excited.”

Ava Wallace contributed to this report.