

Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster, who announced Thursday he would be retiring at the end of this his 33rd season, is the longest continually tenured assistant at the same school in major college football. (Steve Helber, File)

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Longtime Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster announced Thursday afternoon he would be retiring at the end of this season, capping the career of one of college football’s most decorated and respected assistants who helped elevate the program to a national power.

Foster informed players of his decision during a team meeting shortly before media day. Then he addressed reporters for roughly 10 minutes, at times holding back tears, inside the Beamer-Lawson Indoor Practice Facility without taking questions.

Foster, 60, called his 33 years at Virginia Tech “a dream of a lifetime,” thanking legendary former Hokies coach Frank Beamer for hiring him.

“That’s what makes this thing really, really hard,” Foster said, emphasizing the decision was solely his. “It’s about the relationships, the players you meet, the people you meet, the fans. It’s just a special opportunity, but it’s time for me to step down at the end of the season.

“I’m not sick. I’m not burned out. At least I hope I’m not sick. Nobody’s forcing me out. It’s just going to be time when it’s all said and done. Like I said, I’ve been given a great opportunity. I saw coach Beamer kind of go down this road [when he retired in 2015]. He knew it was time. This was not an easy decision.”

His voice trailed off at several points during his remarks, and Foster took a moment to gather his emotions before talking about his relationship with Beamer, whose staff Foster joined when both arrived in 1987.

Under their watch, Virginia Tech embarked on a streak of 26 straight bowl berths, the longest active run in the country.

“In this business, you don’t get that opportunity very often. You don’t get the chance to go out on your terms,” Foster said. “I’ve been very blessed to have this opportunity.”

Foster is the longest continually tenured assistant at the same school in major college football, seven years longer than the next two on the list. His “Lunch Pail” defenses have led the country in major statistical categories nine times and ranked among the top five 44 times.

The Hokies have finished in the top five in scoring defense fives times under Foster. Since 2000, only Alabama (27) has more shutouts than Virginia Tech (22), which leads all major college football programs in sacks (856) and interceptions (380) since Foster became sole defensive coordinator in 1996.

“He certainly has earned the right to have say in how all this works out,” said Coach Justin Fuente, who took over for Beamer in 2016, “and it’s going to work out really well. We do owe it to our team and our fans to put all the focus inward and make sure that we put our best foot forward for our young people.”

Virginia Tech, however, is coming off its first losing season (6-7) since 1992 in part because of a defense that absorbed myriad injuries, forcing Foster to deploy young and inexperienced reserves. Foster was down to six defensive starters and playing four freshmen during a 52-22 loss to Pittsburgh on Nov. 10.

The defense allowed 492 rushing yards to the Panthers last season in addition to 462 to Georgia Tech and 631 yards of total offense of Old Dominion.

“It was pretty much what people would expect,” linebacker Zion Debose said of the mood among players when Foster informed them he would be retiring. “Bud, doing what he’s been doing for so long, it kind of affected us. I mean Bud is the reason why a lot of people, including myself, came here.

“He’s just a great coach and great guy all around, so hearing this is going to be it for him, it kind of hurts a little bit, but you’ve still got to do you what you’ve got to do.”

The move also comes as Foster’s contract is set to expire Dec. 31. In 2014, he signed a five-year extension with a base salary of $600,000 in the first year, in addition to an annual retention bonus of $300,000 and yearly raises of $25,000.

The package made Foster one of the highest paid coordinators in the country.

It’s unclear how much financial compensation Virginia Tech is willing to commit to its next defensive coordinator, according to Athletic Director Whit Babcock, who added Foster would continue to be involved with the program in an ambassador-type role, much like Beamer.

“We’ll talk about that and figure it out as we go,” Babcock said. “And Justin will get us the best defensive coordinator we can have. We chuckled some about, ‘Lord have mercy. Whoever gets that job better have thick skin’ because the first first down or touchdown they give up, the whole fan base will be up in arms.”