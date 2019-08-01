

Hunter Strickland and Bryce Harper have some history. (Kelley L. Cox/USA Today Sports)

It remains to be seen whether the trio of relievers the Nationals acquired before Wednesday’s trade deadline will bolster the league’s worst bullpen, but one of them is poised to add some extra spice to what already figured to be an intriguing September series against the division rival Phillies.

After trading for Blue Jays right-hander Daniel Hudson and Mariners lefty Roenis Elías, Mike Rizzo closed a deal for another Seattle reliever, Hunter Strickland, best known as the guy who drilled Bryce Harper with a 98-mph fastball on Memorial Day in 2017 because he was upset by the fact that Harper crushed a pair of home runs off him in the National League Division Series . . . three years earlier.

The intentional beaning prompted Harper to charge the mound and fling his helmet in the general vicinity of Strickland, sparking a brawl that ended former Nationals fan favorite Mike Morse’s career. Morse, who was playing for the Giants at the time, suffered a concussion after stepping between Harper and his onrushing teammate, Jeff Samardzija. Post-concussion symptoms sidelined Morse for the remainder of the season, after which he retired.

[Bryce Harper's fight with Hunter Strickland led to so many memes]

Rizzo took issue with the suspensions — six games for Strickland, four games for Harper — that MLB handed down in the wake of the fight, and while he’s generally a proponent of players policing themselves when it comes to responding to perceived violations of baseball’s unwritten rules, Rizzo called Strickland’s decision to throw at Harper a “selfish act.”

“You could tell his teammates weren’t all that fired up about it,” he said the following week. “[Giants catcher Buster] Posey stayed back there till the fight was just about over . . . If it’s for a team-worthy cause where you’re protecting somebody, or that type of thing, teammates are fine with it. But when it’s a selfish act because you couldn’t get a guy out, that’s where I think a line was crossed.”

“I don’t know why he’s still thinking about it," Harper said after the brawl of his two NLDS home runs off Strickland.

Strickland has since said that intentionally drilling Harper was a mistake, and on Wednesday, Rizzo was praising the 30-year-old’s competitiveness.

“Love the attitude, the chip on his shoulder,” Rizzo said. “He’s a tough guy that brings it. You love him or you hate him, and he’s a National now.”

[Biggest benefit of Nats’ trade deadline pickups? Adding flexibility to an overtaxed bullpen.]

Strickland, who has been limited to four games this season with a Grade 2 lat strain and was activated off the injured list earlier this week, missed two months last season with a fractured right hand after he punched a door following a blown save against the Marlins. He expressed remorse for that decision, too, writing, “I am truly sorry that one split second, stupid decision has caused so much harm and now set me back from being out there with my team to pursue our goal.” The Mariners signed Strickland as a free agent in January.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Strickland said he is “beyond excited to join the Nationals and help bring a championship to D.C.” Washington’s path to the postseason includes a five-game series at home beginning on Sept. 23 against Harper and the Phillies, who are a half-game back in the wild-card race.

Strickland and Harper have faced each other one time since the brawl, on June 10 of last season. Strickland was booed as he entered that game in the ninth inning at Nationals Park, but retired Harper on a groundout en route to closing out the Giants’ 2-0 win. Now it’s Harper who gets booed in D.C.

Love him or hate him, Strickland is a National now, and his next showdown with Harper could well come with a postseason berth at stake — or during the late innings of the National League wild-card game. (Please, Nationals, go ahead and assign the new guy Harper’s old No. 34.) Once Public Enemy No. 1 on Half Street, Strickland should hear more cheers than boos going forward, especially if his battles with Harper don’t end like they did in 2014. No one, least of all Strickland, has forgotten how those turned out.

Read more from The Post:

Nats GM Mike Rizzo faced challenges at home and abroad at trade deadline

Even if the Nationals’ new arms are merely adequate, that marks a step up

Nationals bolster bullpen at trade deadline, but division-leading Braves load up, too

Pennant races are rare in Washington, but the Nationals are finally about to be in one

Braves’ Freddie Freeman wasn’t ready for his first ‘Baby Shark’ singalong at Nats Park