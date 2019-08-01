

Felix Auger-Aliassime is turning heads at the Citi Open. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Felix Auger-Aliassime has been training so hard and for so many years on a tennis court that the 18-year-old from Montreal has not yet found the time to slow down and get a driver’s license. Luckily for him, should he need a ride anywhere around Washington these next few days, he has a few volunteer drivers lined up.

“Maybe somebody could be my co-pilot?” Auger-Aliassime joked in a French-accented lilt Wednesday at a Citi Open fan event after his second-round win over Reilly Opelka, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4. Hands shot up throughout the crowd.

Wednesday’s match, which sets Auger-Aliassime up for a third-round meeting with No. 6 seed Marin Cilic, was the teenager’s first at the Citi Open. It was theoretically an introduction to fans in Washington who may not have seen some of Auger-Aliassime’s biggest moments of the year, which came in such locales as Indian Wells, Calif., Miami and Rio.

[Lauren Davis rallies past Sofia Kenin into Citi Open quarterfinals]

But this year, Auger-Aliassime, now No. 22 in the world and turning 19 next week, has become a known quantity even without logging a major run at a Grand Slam. That much was clear when he played Opelka, an American, on Wednesday and had at least half the late-afternoon crowd behind him.

“To receive that kind of support away from home, even sometimes in Europe or everywhere in the world, it’s very special for a guy like me,” Auger-Aliassime said.

Auger-Aliassime has won fans the world over thanks to the milestones he has logged at such a young age. A much-heralded player on the junior circuit, the 6-foot-4 Canadian broke into the top 100 in February after becoming the youngest finalist at an ATP 500 tournament in Rio. He logged his first win over a top-10 player — Stefanos Tsitsipas, the top-seeded man at the Citi Open — in March at Indian Wells. He became the youngest man to ever reach the semifinals of the Miami Open the tournament after that.

In a spring and summer season full of young stars emerging on tennis’s biggest stages, many close observers of the sport believe Auger-Aliassime is a cut above the rest. When he broke into the top 200 for the first time in 2017 when he was 17 years 1 month old, he was the youngest man to do so since Rafael Nadal in 2002.

“It’s not normal, what he is doing, at 18,” said Auger-Aliassime’s coach, Guillaume Marx.

Tall and thin with room to add muscle, Auger-Aliassime has a smooth yet powerful all-court game, with the ability to crack serves — he hit 12 aces Wednesday — and turn defense into offense even against a powerful, 6-foot-11 server such as Opelka. He prefers to be the aggressor, dictating points, and is clearly comfortable at the net. But what stands out most about Auger-Aliassime is his preternatural control on the court and maturity off it.

He lists getting frustrated and being impatient as his primary flaws, but he never showed it Wednesday, even in a tricky second set, beyond the occasional exasperated glance at his coach. He holds eye contact when he speaks and can be more reflective of his short career than many tour veterans.

“It’s not really on court that I’ll have an outburst,” Auger-Aliassime said. “Just in my head, little demons in my head tell me like, ‘You should do this better, you should be doing that instead.’”

The ability to keep those demons in check and go about business is what his fellow pros have noticed most.

“He’s 18, but he acts like he’s 35,” longtime friend Frances Tiafoe said.

Said Tsitsipas: “I’m not surprised to see him doing well at 18. He’s got a very bright future. He’s very humble, very polite. He’s very — ethical? He does everything the right way.”

Said fellow Canadian Milos Raonic: “He’s just very professional. He’s meticulous.”

[Andy Murray, brother Jamie advance in doubles at Citi Open]

The son of French Canadian schoolteacher Marie Auger and Togolese tennis instructor Sam Aliassime, he learned tennis from his father, who began playing as a young man after European tourists visited Togo and played the game.

“I don’t have memories of not being on the court,” Auger-Aliassime said. When Auger-Aliassime started getting serious about tennis when he was around 7 or 8, his father taught him a visualization technique.

Every day in practice, he wouldn’t just go through drills on court. Auger-Aliassime would visualize moments in matches in which the shot they were practicing would come in handy. He would take the time to think about why practice was important — because he is trying to be No. 1 in the world. Those techniques helped him stay calm so he could close out the match against Tsitsipas in March and make his run in Miami. They have helped him weather the intense increase in attention from journalists around the world, but especially back home in Canada.

“Every time I’m training or doing something tennis-wise, I always think, ‘Okay, I’m doing this for the future to be the best player I can.’ I’m visualizing myself being at that level,” Auger-Aliassime said. “I don’t feel at any time like I’m not supposed to be here.”

Auger-Aliassime’s two coaches — Marx and Frederic Fontang, who split the yearly travel and have become like second parents to the young player — have continued this visualization trend in practice. The three talk a lot on court, about the purpose of every drill and Auger-Aliassime’s goals.

“We had to work on patience,” Marx said. “He’s very mature, but at the beginning of the year he was out of the top 100 and the main word we had to say always was to be patient, patient, patient. Don’t rush the things. They won’t happen if you rush the things.”

There are reminders that Auger-Aliassime is still new to the spotlight. After his big win over Tsitsipas at Indian Wells, he and his older sister, who he counts as his best friend, went shopping in Los Angeles. He bought his sister Gucci shoes and himself a Tom Ford sports coat.

“I knew when I came back there would be TV shows and things and I wanted to be suited up well,” Auger-Aliassime said with a toothy grin. “I just look at it like, you do something good, sometimes you’re able to treat yourself. It was good. I was looking good on TV. Right outfit for the right occasion.”