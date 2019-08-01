

Sara Perlman joins Tim Murray and Michael Jenkins as a co-host of "The Daily Line" beginning on Monday. (NBC Sports)

“The Daily Line,” the sports gambling-focused national radio show NBC Sports launched in January, will debut a live video simulcast in four markets and welcome former Orioles on-field TV reporter Sara Perlman as a third co-host alongside Michael Jenkins and Tim Murray beginning on Monday.

Perlman, 24, spent two years as a digital host for Orioles and Nationals coverage on MASN before being named the network’s on-field Orioles reporter this season. The Fort Lauderdale native and University of Florida graduate was in Seattle with the team in late June when she received a call to audition for the show, which airs nationwide from 3-7 p.m. Eastern time every weekday on NBC Sports Radio and is produced in conjunction with Westwood One out of NBC Sports Washington’s Bethesda studios. Jenkins and Murray have co-hosted the show since its inception.

“I love sports gambling, so it made sense for me to at least check it out,” said Perlman, whose contract with MASN was up after this season. “I came to audition when we got back and I ended up loving it."

Perlman was offered the job a week later and announced on Twitter and Instagram that the Orioles’ game against the Red Sox on July 21 would be her last.

Best of luck, @saraperlman! We’ll miss you. Thank you for all of the memories on the broadcast as the on-field reporter and on MASN All Access! 🧡🖤 https://t.co/ebEX77puHT — Orioles on MASN (@masnOrioles) July 21, 2019

“I called my bosses after I got the job offer and they were really, really awesome to let me out of my contract early," Perlman said. “It’s obviously something they did not have to do. I loved my job with MASN, but I think having a national audience is a little bit different. It was hard to leave, but opportunities like these don’t come around too often."

The video simulcast of “The Daily Line” will be available on NBC Sports regional networks in D.C., the San Francisco Bay area, Chicago and Philadelphia. NBC Sports Network subscribers may stream the simulcast in its entirety online at NBCSports.com/Bet and the NBC Sports app. The simulcast schedule, subject to change, is as follows (all times local): NBC Sports Washington (3-5 p.m.); NBC Sports Washington Plus (3-7 p.m.); NBC Sports Bay Area (12-4 p.m.); NBC Sports Chicago (2-5 p.m.); NBC Sports Chicago Plus (5-6 p.m.); NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus (4-7 p.m.).

Perlman’s addition will bring even more local flavor to the show — Jenkins has been with NBC Sports Washington since 2004 and Murray spent eight years as a producer and co-host at The Team 980 — but “The Daily Line” will retain its national focus, with guests and gambling talk designed to appeal to both casual and serious sports bettors, and daily fantasy players.

Perlman has been betting on sports, particularly the NFL and NBA, since she turned 21, and is a fan of FS1′s sports gambling show, “Lock It In,” hosted by Rachel Bonnetta. After Perlman’s audition, the self-professed sucker for prop bets and parlays called her dad, who has been making a trip to Las Vegas with her brother for the opening weekend of the NFL season for years.

“I told him, ‘Never in my life did I think being raised by a family that loves sports betting would help me so much,’” she said. “He’s huge into daily fantasy and my mom is into it, too."

Perlman offered one piece of betting advice ahead of her debut on the show: take the under (4.5) on Miami Dolphins wins this season.

“I already bet it," Perlman said. "There’s no way they win five games. They’re going to tank for [Alabama quarterback] Tua [Tagovailoa].”

