

Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams still hasn't reported to training camp. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

RICHMOND — As the Washington Redskins head into the second week of training camp without Trent Williams, fines are starting to pile up for the team’s star left tackle.

And while Williams has expressed a desire for the team to either trade him or pay him more, in response to what people close to Williams say are his long-developing frustrations with the franchise, the Redskins — for now — seem content to bleed Williams financially in the hope of forcing him back.

The collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the NFL Players Association is loaded with weights designed to keep players from holding out of camp the way Williams is now. Teams are allowed to fine players $40,000 each day they don’t show up for training camp and the preseason, which means Williams is already facing $280,000 in fines for sitting out the first seven days of practice. That number could grow to over $1 million if he does not show the rest of the summer, and he could lose an additional $1 million-plus in guaranteed bonuses.

Williams and the team remain locked in a staring contest that stretches back to the spring, when Williams missed minicamp over what Coach Jay Gruden called Williams’s frustration with the way the team’s medical staff handled a growth on his head that turned into a health scare. Two people with knowledge of Williams’s thinking say that while the health issue was a factor (along with broader concerns with the team’s medical staff), it was merely one of several things that led him to the point of wanting to either be traded or receive a new contract that would provide better financial security. Williams has two years remaining on his five-year, $66 million deal, but in the final year, his base salary isn’t guaranteed.

[Trent Williams’s relationship with Redskins is fractured, and there’s no going back]

According to a person with knowledge of the Redskins’ thinking, Williams asked the team to be traded on June 1. Washington officials decided that a trade would not be practical and turned the request down. The person said Williams then asked for more money, which the team also declined, and the two sides have remained in a standoff since.

The team’s strategy, this person said, is to let the fines add up and force Williams to return, at which point the team would welcome him back.

A report in The Athletic on Wednesday said Washington is looking to trade Williams, but a person with knowledge of the Redskins’ decision-making said that the team doesn’t want to trade Williams now and is not actively shopping him to other teams.

Williams has not spoken about his battles with the team or responded to requests for comment. Gruden and Williams’s good friend on the team, offensive tackle Morgan Moses, both say they “expect” him to return to the club at some point, even as others suggest that the relationship is severely damaged and he does not want to return.

“It’s not a contract thing,” his former teammate D’Angelo Hall said during an NFL Network telecast this week. Hall said that money could possibly help solve the impasse but insisted that Williams’s holdout is more about principle.

The holdout is also costly. Two other CBA clauses kicked in this week that could take hundreds of thousands of dollars more from the roughly $1.5 million that makes up this year’s portion of an $8.5 million signing bonus he got when he signed his current deal in 2015. The first of those clauses, activated on Wednesday, allows the Redskins to take back 15 percent of the prorated bonus. The other, which started on Thursday, permits the team to pull out an additional 1 percent of the prorated bonus each day until the fines total 25 percent.

In total, Williams has lost more than $500,000 in fines and pullbacks from his bonus.

One person with knowledge of Williams’s thinking said that the player’s “finances are good,” and added, “some things are more important than money.”

On the field, the Redskins continue without their seven-time Pro Bowl tackle. Former Buccaneers and Raiders left tackle Donald Penn signed with the Redskins Wednesday morning and has practiced the last two days with the team, working mostly with the third and fourth team. Another hastily-signed tackle, Corey Robinson, and second-year player Geron Christian have had the most work with the first team.

Penn said he is close to Williams and the two talked a long time before Penn agreed to fly to Richmond this week. He did not disclose the details of that conversation other than to say they discussed the possibility of Penn, who said he wants to compete for a starting job at left tackle, being a swing tackle, filling the role opened when Ty Nsekhe signed with the Buffalo Bills during the offseason. He did not indicate if that meant Williams was planning to return, forcing Penn from a potential starting spot to the swing role.

“We’re on the same page,” Penn said.

Meanwhile, Williams and the Redskins continue their standoff, and the fines are starting to accumulate. If Williams’s holdout goes until the start of the season, he can lose another 25 percent of his prorated bonus and could lose it all if he doesn’t report by Week 4.

Teams aren’t obligated to keep the money, however, and fines can be rescinded when an impasse is settled.

Jerry Brewer, Liz Clarke and Kareem Copeland contributed to this story.

