When Ted Leonsis announced the creation of Monumental Basketball, the realignment of his three pro basketball teams and an esports franchise, he promised to spend more money into the organization. Before that, he said that newly-appointed GM Tommy Sheppard “has the authority to do big and unique things and spend a lot of money.”

On Thursday, he cashed in that pledge by announcing the Washington Wizards have added four new coaches to Scott Brooks’s staff.

Washington’s 2019-20 coaching staff will include the defensive-minded Michael Longabardi, analytics specialist Dean Oliver, as well as Corey Gaines and Jarell Christian. Along with the additions, the Wizards retained associate head coach Tony Brown as well Robert Pack and Mike Terpstra, bringing Brooks’s total amount of assistants to seven. In his three previous years as head coach, Brooks has had five assistants.

Longabardi has spent the last three years with the Cleveland Cavaliers, including the team’s NBA championship in 2016. Longabardi also was an assistant with the title-winning Boston Celtics during the 2007-08 season. However, last season in Cleveland, as the Cavaliers trotted out an inexperienced team that won 19 games, the team recorded the worst defensive rating (117.6) over the past 45 years of NBA basketball.

Oliver comes from a different background than an NBA sideline and most recently worked at TruMedia Networks, an engineering firm slanted toward analytics. In 2003, Oliver wrote the book “Basketball on Paper” which aided in a shift across the league toward a greater focus on numbers. Revered as one of the pioneers of the basketball analytics movement, Oliver was the vice president of the company and last worked in the NBA with the Sacramento Kings as the director of analytics/player personnel in 2015.

Gaines worked eight years in the WNBA with the Phoenix Mercury (2006-13), and won a pair of championships, finishing as the most successful coach in Mercury history with a .471 winning percentage. During the end of his time with the Mercury, Gaines also pulled double duty as a Phoenix Suns player development coach and last season, he worked as a New York Knicks assistant coach.

After leading the Capital City Go-Go to a 25-25 record during its inaugural season in the NBA G League, Christian will move on to the Wizards. Before coming to Washington, Christian worked four seasons as an assistant coach with the Oklahoma City Thunder’s G League affiliate.

Washington Mystics guard Kristi Toliver will also return to her role as a Wizards player development coach once the WNBA season concludes. David Adkins, director of player development, returns for his sixth season with the team. Other player development assistants include: Kamran Sufi, Alex McLean, Landon Tatum, Ryan Lumpkin, Jimmy Bradshaw, Isaac Jenkins and Mike Williams.

“Coach Brooks and I worked closely to pinpoint what areas we needed to improve and identify the best candidates, both internally and externally, to make the appropriate changes,” Sheppard said in the team’s statement. “We’re very confident that we have a strong staff in place that is in line with the vision we have for our rebuilding our culture and focusing on the overall development of our players.”

