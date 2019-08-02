Chris Davis hits his ninth homer of the season and the 250th of his Orioles career. (Will Newton/Getty Images)

Few, if any, would have counted Hanser Alberto and Stevie Wilkerson as the Baltimore Orioles’ spark plugs when this ­forsaken season began.

Yet their absence in Friday’s 5-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, owed to each fouling a ball off his leg the previous night, was conspicuous as the Orioles were flat with their bats early and didn’t support an improved effort from Aaron Brooks before an announced crowd of 16,331 at Camden Yards.

“Both of those guys give you great effort and . . . a lot of energy, but they haven’t played before,” Manager Brandon Hyde said. “But I’m disappointed. I thought we really swung the bat well on the road and this last month. The first two days of this month, we just haven’t squared many balls up.”

Brooks, to be fair, put them in an early hole when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Freddy Galvis had run-scoring hits in a 30-pitch first inning. Only a home run by Galvis in the fourth inning added to the Orioles’ deficit with Brooks (2-5) on the mound.

For the first time in five starts for the Orioles, Brooks pitched into the sixth inning. He yielded to Gabriel Ynoa, who allowed a home run to Brandon Drury.

By the end of the sixth, the Orioles had managed just four hits — two apiece by Anthony Santander and Richie Martin. Chris Davis broke the Orioles’ drought with a two-run homer in the seventh, but Paul Fry allowed a run in the ninth to account for the final margin after Mychal Givens pitched a perfect eighth.

Trey Mancini grounded into a fielder’s choice with two on and two out to end the game.

Davis’s ninth home run of the season was his 250th since joining the Orioles, and he reached the milestone in 1,110 games with Baltimore to surpass Eddie Murray as the fastest to that mark in ­franchise history.

“Honestly, I didn’t even know I was close to it,” said Davis, who allowed that 300 for his career is the goal he has been focused on. “Any kind of record that you can tie or break, especially here, it means a lot. For me, I feel like it’s been such a fun ride. It’s been a little bit up and down lately, but looking back, it’s been a lot of fun over the years to play here, to wear this uniform and to get to know some of the guys who played here before me.”